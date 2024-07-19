Highlights Liverpool's 2024-25 pre-season is well underway as Arne Slot begins preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Slot continues Klopp's meticulous methods by embracing innovative ideas and expert input, with goalkeepers wearing goggles and noise-cancelling headphones in training.

Marginal gains remain crucial for Liverpool's success as they strive to secure major silverware under Slot.

The beauty of football managers lies within the idea that no two characters are ever the same. From training methods and in-game strategies, all the way through to interview techniques, this is the case in pretty much all aspects of leadership. And with Liverpool's first pre-season without Jurgen Klopp in charge for nine years well underway, eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a key idiosyncrasy in the way Arne Slot goes about his business.

Although the sight of Liverpool’s goalkeepers wearing vision-impeding goggles during pre-season training may have left many feeling somewhat bemused this week, by reviewing the situation with more depth, it appears that Slot is emulating his predecessor's meticulous methods that saw Klopp frequently engage with experts in various fields in order to build marginal gains.

The appointment of new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte has already seen the Reds embrace innovative ideas around goalkeeper coaching, and as Liverpool continue to get to grips with life after Klopp, they confide in new ways of getting the club back on the yellow brick road towards domestic and continental success under their new Dutch boss.

Why Liverpool's Goalkeepers Wear Goggles In Training

They have also been pictured wearing noise-cancelling headphones

Last week, the club’s YouTube channel posted a brief video of players returning to training ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season. A standout moment featured Liverpool’s goalkeeper drills, where new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte instructed 21-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga to use American-designed Swivel Vision training goggles. These goggles restrict peripheral vision, compelling users to enhance their visual tracking and rely more on audio cues.

As shown in the video, Otte was keen to encourage his players to “find angles” and “keep scanning” during their passing session, with noise-cancelling headphones also used as a method to further constrain sensory information — inhibiting audio cues and enhancing visual concentration.

Talking to The Athletic, Mostafa Dida, who is a goalkeeper coach at Egyptian Premier League side ZED FC said: “Throughout our training sessions, I’ve seen these goggles help goalkeepers improve their reaction times and develop superior mechanics, which are critical for their performance.

“From my own experience, repetitive use of the goggles strengthens the core muscle memory of the eyes and the mind. This helps players refine their reflexes and decision-making skills, ultimately leading to greater success on the pitch.”

Certainly, this isn't the first time goggles have been used by goalkeepers. Before Switzerland's quarter-final tie against England at EURO 2024, Yann Sommer and Gregor Kobel were seen wearing sunglasses in pre-match preparations. For onlookers, it might have just appeared as though the Swiss glove-bearers were on holiday. However, it has since been revealed that the 'VisionUp' sunglasses cause a slow motion effect, forcing goalkeepers to perfect their anticipation, similarly to that of the goggles Liverpool have been using.

Slot's Attention To Detail Emulates His Predecessor

Klopp regularly embraced new ideas to get the best out of his team

Needless to say, a lot of things are bound to change at Liverpool over the coming weeks, months, and even years. But, at the same time, there isn't much need to rehash old ideas and philosophies that worked so well. In the Klopp era, one of the key successes was the management's willingness to extend their learning beyond the action on the pitch.

The learning culture at Liverpool, the openness to improve by any means necessary, is something that first emerged under Klopp but now flows nicely into the new dawn. Perhaps the most notorious previous example at the club is the deployment of Thomas Gronnemark as a specialist throw-in coach in 2020.

It still sounds bizarre to critics of such tedious training strategies. But by leaving no stone unturned, and with Klopp's eagerness to learn from others, his meticulous nature earned the club countless trophies. Another good example of this working well was when the Reds decided to work closely alongside Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke of neuro11 - two psychological coaches whose primary task was to get the players in tip-top mental states ahead of high-pressure situations like cup finals and penalty shootouts.

Klopp's team defeated Chelsea in the finals of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in 2022, scoring 17 of their 18 penalties. It was the first season in which they had worked with neuro11, thus warranting the hyper-analytical appointments of Hausler and Hantschke.

Verdict

Marginal gains are Liverpool's forte - and that will continue in the Slot era

While marginal gains in football may seem incremental, their cumulative effect can significantly impact a team's performance, providing a competitive edge in a sport where small differences often make a big difference.

Liverpool know more than anyone how slim the margins can be between achieving silverware and being left empty-handed, so much so that only four results would need to change to turn two trophies into six during the Klopp era. Of the four near-misses, half of them were handed to the Reds by Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, with less than three points separating the two sides in both the 2018/19 and 2021/22 Premier League campaigns.

As a result, the fact the Reds are continuing to fine-tune how they go about their preparations off the pitch should come as a significant display of how determined they are to challenge for major silverware again. Only time will tell how successful Arne Slot can be, but the early days show he's serious about the task at hand.