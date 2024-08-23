It has been an uneventful first summer at the helm for Arne Slot at Liverpool. The Dutchman came in as the replacement for the legendary Jurgen Klopp, but rather than put his own spin on a very talented side, the former Feyenoord boss has been restricted to just using the same squad that was available to his German predecessor last season.

While there have been some lucrative sales, namely Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg's moves to Brentford, there is yet to be anyone walking in the other direction. However, the reason for this has now been revealed, as well as why the Reds have not sought an alternative to Martin Zubimendi.

Ornstein Explains Liverpool's Quiet Window

The journalist blames a lot of change happening at the club

Speaking on a transfer special edition of the Overlap, The Athletic's David Ornstein was asked about Liverpool's lack of recruitment and the journalist broke down the reasons why the Merseysiders have been so quiet this summer:

"Michael Edwards has returned to the club as Chief Executive of football for Fenway Sports Group. Richard Hughes has come in from Bournemouth. They had a lot to do when they came in, which was only in recent months. "Many clubs plan their transfers 12 months in advance. Richard Hughes was at Bournemouth. Michael Edwards was doing external projects and taking a break from football. They've come in and had the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp. They had the Xabi Alonso situation, and that process ended up with Arne Slot."

As well as the mammoth task of changing manager, Ornstein pointed out that the new members of the club's hierarchy also had to negotiate deals to bring in members of Slot's backroom staff as well as instill a new culture that they wanted to bring in as the 19-time champions of England moved into a new era of the club's history.

Why Liverpool Haven't Signed a Zubimendi Alternative

The midfielder chose to stay at Real Sociedad

It appeared as though the first name to move to Anfield in the Arne Slot era was going to be Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Euro 2024 winner was the top target for Liverpool, who were keen to improve in the number 6 position, something that has been deemed as a weak point of their squad.

In a shocking twist, the 25-year-old turned down the English giants' advances and instead decided to stay put in San Sebastian. Slot and Co haven't looked to find a different option and Ornstein has confirmed that the plan was either Zubimendi or nobody at all:

"Zubimendi emerged as a market opportunity. It wasn't a case of if we don't get Zubimendi we're just going to pivot to somebody else for the sake of it. They really wanted him specifically. "Unless they find somebody that they're completely happy with, they'll wait and bide their time and be patient and be brave about that, because it's going against what a lot of the public and fanbases want, which is transfers, transfers, transfers."