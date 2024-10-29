It appears as though Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the next 'chosen one' for Manchester United after the Red Devils identified the 39-year-old as their primary target to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday. A former understudy of the legendary Jose Mourinho, it seems that the young Portuguese coach is ready to make the move to Old Trafford to save the famous club's fortunes.

Amorim was believed to be in the running for the job at United's biggest rivals, Liverpool, over the summer. With his imminent appointment at the Theatre of Dreams seemingly on the horizon, it has been revealed why the Merseysiders instead opted to go for Arne Slot.

Amorim's Tactical Preference Key to Liverpool Choosing Slot

The Portuguese coach has been known to play with wing-backs

According to a report from ESPN back in April, it was revealed that Amorim's desire to remain loyal to his 3-4-3 formation played a role in Liverpool deciding that Arne Slot was the right man for the job. While there have been tactical changes in terms of style of play, Slot has continued using a variation of the 4-3-3 that Jurgen Klopp utilised throughout his time at Anfield.

If this remains the case, it would lead to a drastic change in system for United, with the Red Devils having become accustomed to operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation during both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag's reigns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United last started with three defenders during a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in November 2021

Another contributing factor to Liverpool's decision was the release clause of Amorim, which at the time, stood at over £10 million. However, it has since been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS would only have to fork out in excess of £8 million to get Amorim out of his sporting contract.

