Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Leicester City is reportedly 'in jeopardy' of being postponed due to heavy fog on Merseyside. The Boxing Day clash is set to be played at 8pm, but could still be called off if the poor visibility holds up.

The league leaders have already had a Premier League match postponed in the past month after seeing the Merseyside derby against Everton cancelled due to storm Darragh in early December. Arne Slot's men can't really afford to have the game called off as the Reds already have a hectic fixture schedule. Fitting the rearranged game into an already congested calendar could prove to be an issue.

James Pearce, The Athletic's Liverpool reporter, has stated there was no pitch inspection at 4pm despite speculation online. He also claimed the Premier League encounter was expected to go ahead depite the fog.

Liverpool Look to Maintain Momentum

Leicester face a tough-looking schedule in the coming matches

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Foxes are coming off the back of back-to-back heavy defeats. Wolves won 3-0 at the King Power Stadium last time out after Leicester were soundly beaten 4-0 at St James' Park by Newcastle United the week before.

Meanwhile, the home side are coming off the back of an enthralling 6-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur which handed them a four-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table. Slot will be keen to keep the good feeling around the club going with a post-Christmas victory.

If the game doesn't go ahead, Liverpool's next match will be a Sunday evening trip to the London Stadium to face Julen Lopetegui's struggling West Ham side. Leicester, on the other hand, will remain in and around the relegation zone with a clash against champions Manchester City on the horizon.