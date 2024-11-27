Manchester City are set to face Liverpool in the headline Premier League fixture this weekend, as both sides looking to compete for the title seek a huge win over a direct rival. But the game has been handed an unusual kick-off time of 4:00pm GMT.

The meeting between the two clubs has often been billed as a title decider, and with Arne Slot's side eight points ahead of Pep Guardiola's, the match really could decide whether City are a genuine threat to the Reds this season. Pressure is only mounting after the Manchester club's 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League, with their manager showing concerning signs after scratching his face and head.

Victory, then, will be vital when they make the trip to Anfield. And Guardiola will be hoping that a slight change to the kick-off time won't disrupt their preparations.

Police Concerns Likely to be Reason for Change

It's not the first time Liverpool vs City has been scheduled at unusual time

Although the game has been selected for television coverage, the match will begin 30 minutes earlier than when the late Sunday match typically kicks off. Although no reason was initially given why that was the case when the match was picked for TV, it has been moved to an earlier time in the past because of police concerns.

When both sides met back in March earlier this year during their 1-1 draw, the match was given the bizarre kick-off time of 3:45pm GMT. Merseyside police had made the request to combat any crowd trouble prior to the game. A similar request was made by the Greater Manchester Police when the two teams played each other in November 2023, with the game being moved from 5:30pm to 12:30pm.

There have been several confrontations between the two supporter groups in the past to warrant such requests. In October 2022, City's bus was damaged by fans when it left Anfield, while Liverpool supporters were also subjected to chants relating to the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies from the away supporters.

Considering that both sides are aiming to triumph over the other to boost their hopes of Premier League glory, tensions will likely be high once again. The match being moved to an earlier time will also have implications on another game kicking off on Sunday, with Manchester United's match against Everton will kick off 30 minutes earlier at 1:30pm GMT.