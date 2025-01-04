Concerns are mounting about a potential postponement of Sunday's Liverpool vs Manchester United match at Anfield. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside, with the threat of "snow and freezing rain [likely causing disruption to transport and other services]."

Some areas of the UK are forecast to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow, putting the high-profile Premier League match between two of England’s most successful clubs at risk. This comes after last month's postponement of the Merseyside Derby, when Liverpool’s short trip to Everton was called off due to safety concerns caused by Storm Darragh’s winds, which reached nearly 100mph.

Snow and then rain is expected to hamper supporters attending the game at Anfield, and all travellers have been recommended to bring warm clothing, food, water, blankets, and ice scrapers for the journey. Those travelling by public transport could see routes disrupted or closed amid temperatures around 3C, with the 'feels like' temperature below zero, while the Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester City's home fixture against West Ham could also be affected by the conditions, 30 miles east.

Rumours of a Safety Meeting Emerge

Although it's unconfirmed, Anfield officials may have a decision to make

Due to the continuing severe weather conditions, unconfirmed rumours have emerged of a meeting scheduled for 9am on Sunday morning, ahead of the planned 4:30pm kick-off. While these are currently only whispers, it's not unusual for clubs to discuss the risks involved in proceeding with matches that could endanger fans.

With Liverpool currently at the top of the Premier League, six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, one of the main concerns among supporters is whether the Reds can maintain their position, especially as they still need to reschedule the postponed Merseyside Derby.

At present, the match is pencilled in for February 11, but if their upcoming clash against Manchester United is also called off this weekend, fixture congestion could become a significant issue as the season reaches its business end.