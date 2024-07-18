Highlights Liverpool are set to miss out on young centre-back Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

The Reds are said to have been put off by the overall financial package it would have required to sign the Frenchman.

Man United are in greater need of a new central defender after Raphael Varane's exit, with Arne Slot having four other options to choose from.

Liverpool are set to miss out on Leny Yoro to fierce rivals Manchester United after a fee was agreed between the Red Devils and Lille. The reasons behind the club's decision not to get involved in a bidding war with United have now been revealed.

Per the Daily Mail, Man United will pay an initial £42 million for the 18-year-old defender with the possibility of £10 million in add-ons. Real Madrid were thought to be one of the elite European clubs interested in securing Yoro's signature, but it appears he's Premier League bound after he made a dramatic U-turn and opted to accept Man United's offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro will become the fifth most expensive teenager in football history upon completing his £52 million move from Lille to Manchester United.

Los Blancos recently signed his compatriot Kylian Mbappe and are often a dream destination for young players around the world. However, Erik ten Hag's team wrapping up the deal could be seen as a huge moment in their journey back to the top. Liverpool, meanwhile, will need to look elsewhere for a new central defender after missing out on the man claimed to be their 'primary target'.

The Reason Liverpool Didn't Make a Move

The financial package didn't make sense to the Reds' bosses

Journalist David Lynch has claimed this is the first big decision of the new hierarchy at Anfield. Michael Edwards and Richards Hughes are in their first summer working together to sign players for the new manager, Arne Slot, to work with in his debut campaign in England.

Lynch has claimed that the Merseyside-based outfit chose not to attempt to rival their fierce rivals for the player's signature. One of the main reasons given for this call is the fact the youngster is set to earn £150,000-per-week at Old Trafford, but Liverpool didn't feel this was a justifiable decision to offer these terms to such a young player as it would put him among the highest-earners at the club.

This would also likely apply pressure to Slot to utilise Yoro as Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner, ahead of Ibrahima Konate, Jarrel Quansah and Joe Gomez, who are all highly rated at Anfield. The Reds - along with Real Madrid - also didn't feel the fee being touted was good value for money as the player only had 12 months remaining on his Lille contract and just 60 games of experience under his belt.

Liverpool's Choice Not to Sign Yoro

Man United's need for a centre-back is greater

While Liverpool will believe they've made the right call not to move for Yoro and surrender one of the most talented youngsters on the planet to their biggest rivals, only time will tell if this was a wise decision. United, unlike their adversaries, are in desperate need of a central defender after Raphael Varane's departure.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will dip into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements. Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah and Gomez are all solid options to play at the heart of the backline and Slot will also be given the opportunity to evaluate the performances of Sepp van den Berg in pre-season. The young Dutchman impressed in a loan spell with Mainz 05 during the 2023/24 season.

Yoro is expected to partner Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag's team ahead of former club captain Harry Maguire and Sweden international Victor Lindelof. As the 2024/25 campaign unfolds, the true winner of the Yoro deal will be revealed.