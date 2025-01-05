A new report has suggested that Liverpool boss Arne Slot had the chance to sign Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte but opted against the idea thanks to the Uruguay international’s midfield profile, all while deciding that Ryan Gravenberch was ‘the one’.

Things have gone very sweetly for Slot since he took charge of Liverpool in the summer, replacing the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp in the process, and at the turn of the year, the Merseysiders were firmly atop of the Premier League table.

Elsewhere, Ugarte swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Old Trafford in the summer and, amid their tricky start to the season, has been a welcomed addition to the middle of the park – especially since the arrival of his former boss, Ruben Amorim, in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot won 20 of his first 24 games in charge of Liverpool in all competitions – the joint-fastest by any manager in the English top flight since 1888-89.

According to The Times, after Liverpool failed to seal a deal for Real Sociedad man Martin Zubimendi, they were offered the chance to sign Ugarte. Instead, it has been Gravenberch – regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football – who has featured at the fulcrum of the Dutch tactician’s midfield.

Why they didn’t go through with a deal, which subsequently allowed their arch-rivals to secure his services for around the £50 million mark instead, was because the Liverpool management team – headed by Slot – wanted to sign a constructive, not destructive, number six.

All while highlighting the impact that Gravenberch has had on his compatriot’s start to life at the Anfield helm, The Times’ Jonathan Northcroft wrote that Ugarte's midfield profile didn't suit Slot's style of play, with him keen to use a more progressive engine room operator:

“The Dutchman exemplifies Slot’s philosophy. After failing to land Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool were offered Manuel Ugarte, but Slot wanted a constructive, not destructive, No6 and knew Gravenberch — whom he watched develop in that role at Ajax — could be the one.”

Albeit not up to scratch, the Uruguayan – who earns £120,000-per-week at his current employers – has been a regular in the middle of the park and, since his transfer, has played 21 times in all competitions, typically alongside one of Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo.

He missed out on the chance of facing the Reds at Old Trafford in September, thanks to not being registered in time to feature, but there was every chance that Slot and his entourage could have been the ones to utilise the ground-eating midfielder this season.