Highlights Liverpool Under 18s left pitch twice due to racist abuse in friendly matches in Germany this weekend.

Liverpool have since called for urgent investigations into the incidents involving their players.

Racial allegations in football continue to mar the sport, highlighting a pervasive issue following other incidents such as Argentina's racism row following their Copa America win.

Liverpool Under-18s have twice left the pitch during friendly matches, against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, refusing to return due to two counts of alleged racist abuse, with a young Reds team, helmed by academy boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, having been taking part in the Bundesliga Cup competition in the city of Schwabisch Hall this weekend.

They faced Hoffenheim U19s in their opening game on Friday but left the field in protest after one of their players said he was the target of a racist comment from an opponent. Reported to have been visibly upset, the incident reoccurred again on Saturday afternoon, when the same youngster complained of similar abuse from a Frankfurt player, which brought an end to a fixture that held a 1-1 scoreline.

Liverpool Release Statement

The club has called for urgent investigations

Following both incidents, Liverpool were quick to react. A club statement said on Saturday evening: "Liverpool FC can confirm that a member of our under-18s team reported he was racially abused by an opponent while playing in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament at Schwabisch Hall in Germany on Friday.

"The player immediately alerted the match official, his team-mates, and our coaching staff. Consequently, LFC’s management team decided to stop the game and leave the pitch together.

"In a further incident, the same player was the target of abuse during a fixture in the tournament today. Again, the player alerted his team-mates and coaching staff and our management team opted to leave the pitch once more.

"We are proud of our player for his prompt actions in reporting the incident and the maturity of his response. He and any of his team-mates affected are being supported by the Academy safeguarding team. The club calls upon our opponents and the tournament organisers to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation into the incident."

In contrast, however, Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung has claimed that as far as his club is concerned, there was a misunderstanding due to linguistic differences and no racist comment was made. "Eintracht Frankfurt is multicultural and we have clear values that we live by and constantly demand," he told German outlet BILD.

"Racism has no place here, but we still take such an accusation seriously. After consultation, our player confirmed that he had used the word 'digga', which is common in youth slang, in the course of a normal game. We have no doubt that this statement is correct.

"We can rule out racism, it is a linguistic issue, and we therefore hope that we have also cleared up the misunderstanding with the players concerned and those responsible at Liverpool."

Sadly, this isn't the first time over the last couple of weeks that racism has been a trending topic within football. In fact, it seems like a bigger problem now more than ever. Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez apologised after sharing a video of Argentina's players singing a racist song about France's players in the wake of their Copa America win in the first incident.

Meanwhile, Wolves are pursuing a complaint following allegations a racist remark was said to striker Hwang Hee-chan by a Como player during a friendly last Monday in Marbella.