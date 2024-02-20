Highlights Liverpool vs Luton in the Premier League will not be available to live viewers in the UK.

The hosts are looking to keep their lead at the top of the table, while the Hatters are in desperate need of points in their fight against relegation.

UK supporters will also miss Man City vs Brentford, with the same issue being in place for that encounter.

Premier League fans in the UK will be unable to watch Liverpool's clash with Luton Town at Anfield on 21 February due to a specific rule that has been present in the division for a number of decades.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to strengthen their position at the top of the league table ahead of their Carabao Cup final encounter against Chelsea. The Reds are sitting in first place, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, but things are getting extremely tight at the summit of the standings.

Liverpool and Arsenal both secured massive away wins in their previous Premier League fixtures in trips to Brentford and Burnley respectively. Pep Guardiola's Man City were disappointed to drop points in a home draw against Chelsea after seeing their rivals pick up three points.

There are two league matches set for midweek, with one seeing Liverpool welcome Luton Town to Merseyside in a 7.30pm kick-off. But fans will have been disappointed when looking for the channel they can see this big game on.

Why Liverpool vs Luton is not being televised in the UK

Reds and Hatters supporters will be left disappointed

The reverse fixture saw the newly-promoted side give the aspiring champions a tough time as a late Luis Diaz header was required to pressure a point for Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. Rob Edwards' side have proven they can be extremely competitive in games against the bigger sides, and fans would have been interested to tune in and see if the underdogs could get a surprise result at Anfield.

This won't be possible in the UK as the fixture - which was set to be played on a Saturday at 3pm - was moved to a midweek encounter due to Liverpool's aforementioned participation in the domestic cup final. Despite the day and time changing, the fact it was scheduled for the blackout slot in English football means it will still not be televised for UK supporters.

With a whole host of injury issues plaguing Klopp's playing staff, it certainly would have been a game Arsenal and Man City fans would tune into with the underlying hopes of a massive upset. Unfortunately, Gunners and Citizens fans will be unable to do so as the game is not allowed to be broadcast.

Manchester City vs Brentford suffers the same fate

The Champions welcome the Bees to the Etihad

Manchester City have been playing catch-up with their title challengers ever since they took a brief break from Premier League action to take part in the Club World Cup in December 2023. The club won the trophy, but have found themselves a game behind in the race to lift the English top-flight title as a result.

The game in hand that the Citizens have been waiting to play is a home clash against Brentford, whom they defeated 3-1 in the away game just weeks ago - and they are finally getting around to playing this match. It was announced in July 2023 that the game would be cancelled and thus, it was never in consideration for being shown on live TV when the UK broadcasters made their choices for December.