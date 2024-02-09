Highlights Liverpool and Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield has been scheduled for the unusual kick-off time of 3:45pm (GMT).

The kick-off time change was made in response to previous incidents of fan violence and misconduct between the two clubs.

The result of the match could have a significant impact on the Premier League title race, with both teams currently competing for top spot.

Liverpool and Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash will take place at Anfield on Sunday, March 10 at the unusual time of 3:45pm (GMT). The fixture, which could have a huge bearing on which team lifts the Premier League trophy, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports' flagship Super Sunday show in the UK.

That standard kick-off time for Premier League fixtures on Sundays is currently 2pm and 4:30pm (GMT), but the match at Anfield between City and Liverpool has been moved to a curious new time slot. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team will need the full support of the home crowd to get a positive result, while Pep Guardiola will lead his side into a stadium that has been a difficult hunting ground for the Citizens in recent years.

The last time the sides met at Liverpool's home, a Mohamed Salah goal inspired the Merseysiders to a 1-0 victory over the side that would go on to become champions of England for a third successive season. There will likely be a brilliant atmosphere on the day, just as there was last time out, but the unique kick-off time could give the game a strange feeling.

Reason for the unusual kick-off time

Merseyside police made the request

As mentioned, both sides are battling to lift the Premier League title at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but it's not the first time Liverpool and Man City have gone head-to-head for the biggest prize. Past meetings between the two sides have led to several problems between the fan bases of each club.

The emotion and passion that goes into football sometimes crosses the line and unacceptable incidents take place. Previously, glass bottles - among other objects - have been thrown at the away team's bus, but luckily the players were able to avoid injury.

Furthermore, vile chanting and vandalism have been directed towards Liverpool in previous meetings between the clubs also. Merseyside police are said to have made a request to the Premier League, per This Is Anfield, and that's the reason behind the kick-off time being moved forward by 45 minutes.

Greater Manchester Police made a similar request for the reverse fixture in November 2023, and this saw the scheduled time change from 5.30pm to 12.30pm - allowing police the chance to properly regulate fans inside and outside the ground.

Premier League title race heating up

Liverpool and Man City both in contention

Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League, although Guardiola's champions can overtake the Reds by winning their game in hand. Depending on how results go between now and the clash between the two teams in March, everything could be riding on the result of the showdown at Anfield.

Klopp's team welcome Burnley and Luton Town to their home ground with a visit to Brentford sandwiched in between before they travel to Nottingham Forest leading up to the Man City game. The trip to one of their biggest rivals for the title comes after home games against Everton, Chelsea and Brentford for City. An away fixture against Bournemouth is the final game the Citizens will play before heading to Anfield.