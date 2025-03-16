Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier controversially walked away unscathed after an apparent handball in the first half of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool – and EFL communications have now revealed why the Reds were not awarded a penalty.

Just before the 40-minute mark, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and the aforementioned Trippier were both judging the flight of the ball as the Reds looked to attack the Magpies' goal with the score poised at 0-0 – and then, controversy struck.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender brilliantly brought down the looping ball before it bounced up and struck what seemed to be his hand. Diaz and Andy Robertson were quick to alert referee John Brooks, but a penalty kick was not given to the Premier League table toppers.

Checked and confirmed by those in the VAR room, Trippier – who is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League right now – spent plenty of time trying to convince the man in the middle, Brooks, that it was not a deliberate action.

Since, EFL communications have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to insist that play resumed as normal, after clear confirmation from VAR, because Trippier's arm was deemed in a natural position and that there was no intention from the right-back to strike the ball with his hand.

The referee’s call of no penalty for handball by Trippier was checked and confirmed by VAR – with his arm deemed to be in an expected position with no clear or deliberate action towards the ball.

At the half-time interval, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher – who was on commentary duty for the Wembley-based thriller – perhaps surprisingly agreed with referee Brooks' assessment that Trippier's handball offence was not clear and obvious.

Just moments later, the unlikely Dan Burn opened the scoring. A complete mismatch in marking, Alexis Mac Allister was unable to thwart Burn’s imposing 6-foot-7 frame for the entirety of the first half and Arne Slot paid the price as he nodded home the opener.

The inevitable Alexander Isak then doubled Newcastle's lead in the 53rd minute. The potent Swede, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, was on hand to put the icing on the cake by firing a volley past Caoimhin Kelleher from close range.