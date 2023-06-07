The transfer window has not even opened yet but many clubs are already actively pursuing deals ahead of a busy period in the football calendar.

There is a lot of movement happening at Liverpool currently with Jurgen Klopp looking to rebuild his midfield in particular following an extremely disappointing season.

In one of the first transfers set to be complete this summer, it looks like the Reds could have picked up a bargain that will be hard to beat all summer.

The deal in question is to bring World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, to the club from Brighton after an impressive campaign.

Fabrizio Romano reveals why Liverpool will only pay £35m

As is always the case during both the summer and winter transfer windows, Fabrizio Romano has really come to life in recent weeks.

The Italian journalist has this morning confirmed the fee that Liverpool will pay for the services of the 24-year-old midfielder.

With rumours of any transfer costing in the region of £70 million as recently as two weeks ago, the reveal has shocked many.

Mac Allister's £35m release clause

Romano has taken to Twitter to announce that Mac Allister will be moving to Merseyside for £35 million. In terms of the inflated market in football, this must be seen as a bargain.

According to The Athletic, Mac Allister's contract contains a clause that was designed to "help facilitate a move".

The clause was reportedly added to his contract when he signed a new deal keeping him at Brighton until 2025 in October.

It's not simply a release clause - where clubs pay a certain amount and Brighton have no say in the matter.

While it's a clause that allows Brighton to have a say in the deal, it's seen Mac Allister's fee fall to £35 million.

Liverpool have clearly capatalised.

The midfielder underwent his medical on Tuesday evening with the club looking to wrap the deal up early and get the summer off to a good start.

Mac Allister is the beginning of the midfield rebuild for Klopp

Bringing in a midfielder with 10 Premier League goals to his name in the past season is a superb start to Klopp's transfer dealings.

It is expected to be a very busy transfer season at Anfield following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and most notably, Roberto Firmino.

To replace all these players in one go is going to be difficult but to bring in a player that was rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi not too long ago speaks volumes of the attraction that is Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia are all players being looked at by Klopp and his team to join Mac Allister.