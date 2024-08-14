Having spent the entire summer awaiting a first transfer of the Arne Slot era, Liverpool fans thought they were about to finally land a top player in the form of Martin Zubimendi. Amid strong interest from the Reds, however, the Real Sociedad man decided to turn down the offer.

Although frustrating, supporters of the Premier League club would have perhaps taken solace knowing that there are still a few weeks to go before the transfer market closes. It now seems that comfort may have been misplaced.

Indeed, according to the latest report from trusted Times journalist Paul Joyce, the club have potentially decided to put an end to their pursuit of any alternative midfield signings for the number six role this summer.

Why Liverpool Won't Sign Zubimendi Alternative

He was viewed as the perfect No.6 for Slot

Per Joyce, manager Slot had 'earmarked a key role' in his team for the 25-year-old. The 'highly technical, press-resistant No.6' was viewed as the perfect man to sit deep in midfield for the Reds and allow them to control games as desired under their new Dutch coach.

As such, they've been dealt a major blow for their summer plans with Zubimendi turning down the Premier League club's approaches, just as he had done to Arsenal and Bayern Munich who were also interested.

The Reds' need for a number six has been public knowledge for some time now, with approaches attempted but failing for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the latter stages of the Jurgen Klopp era. With that in mind, it seems obvious that the club would chase an alternative to Zubimendi – but that doesn't seem likely.

According to Joyce, the club will not try and sign another number six this summer because they essentially felt it was Zubimendi or bust. They don't have enough faith in any of the other options on the market. He wrote:

"It is unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will switch their attention to an alternative midfield target, with Zubimendi having been pursued because he suited a specific profile of No6 for Slot’s squad.

It's understood that Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are viewed as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister in the heart of midfield, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also do a job. Interestingly enough, it seems Wataru Endo – who arrived under Klopp just 12 months ago – is not preferred for the role by Slot.

Why Zubimendi Turned Premier League Clubs Down

Was pressured to stay by Real Sociedad

Per Fabrizio Romano, Zubimendi formally spoke to Liverpool, specifically sporting director Richard Hughes, and informed them of his decision to remain in Donastia-San Sebastian. It seems, he opted to turn them down as Real Sociedad made such a strong effort to keep the player at the club. He is now reportedly prepared to sign a new deal and continue playing in La Liga next season.

Reports even suggested that the Spanish club told him he would have to pay his own £51m release clause if he wanted to leave. This was evidently too painful an option for the midfielder who joined La Real at the age of 12.