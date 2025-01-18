Premier League side Liverpool are keen to keep their academy players’ feet on the ground and have deployed a ‘car clause’ in order to give them the best chance of succeeding. The club’s academy director, Alex Inglethorpe, has explained why.

The well-documented £50,000-a-year wage cap is to ensure that their academy prospects do not get too far ahead of themselves – but the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Amara Nallo and Kieran Morrison have also had to sign an unusual clause regarding their cars.

Progressing through any Premier League youth set-up is onerous and not only because of the step-up in level but the additional stardom that comes alongside it – and it’s somewhat part of the club's remit, alongside their parents, to help them remain grounded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's youth teams (Under-21s and Under-23s) have never won the Premier League 2.

Inglethorpe, who has been at the club since 2012 but in a more senior role since 2022, suggested that players who are currently progressing through the junior ranks need some sort of ‘balance’, so they are not hit with too much of a culture shock. He said:

“There’s a balance, so what we now do is that the players sign up to a car clause. You don’t want them driving in with a Range Rover. The reason you don't want them driving in with something which is too big, too grand, too much of a statement is because it's not just the manager and staff that might have an opinion on you but it's the senior players.”

Using the seasoned triumvirate of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson – who is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Premier League history – as perfect examples, Inglethorpe suggested that their first cars exuded an ‘element of humility’.

Close

"I'm not sure that James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, the first cars they drove, there would've been an element of humility and I use it in a presentation with the boys. You can't go into a race you're never going to win, I don't mean with the car, I mean with life, you can't think 'I am a first-team player because I have a better car',” he continued.

Although Inglethorpe insisted that the club boast the capacity to give them a higher wage but they choose not to as ‘deferred gratification’ is better than having it handed to you on a plate, all while adding that cars are parked elsewhere if they are not approved by the club’s chiefs.

Related Ranking Liverpool's 7 Best Academy Players (2024) Liverpool's academy has become one of the best in the country in recent years, with emerging talents such as Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley.

"We could afford to pay them more, but we don't because I don't think that would be right, there's something around deferred gratification than instant, you should earn it a little bit and the players know if we don't approve of their car, they can park it in the David Lloyd [Gym] car park but it won't be in the Academy.”

"I don't want to be an idiot about it,” he insisted before adding: “But I don't want them to work 10 years for an audition and fail it before they've even set foot on the pitches.