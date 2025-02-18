Logan Paul, a man never too far away from the headlines, has offered a challenge to one of sport's greatest-ever athletes. In an outrageous turn of events, the YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler has called out Lionel Messi, inviting the Barcelona and Argentina football legend to step into the boxing ring.

The challenge stems from accusations that Messi's energy drink, Más+, copied Paul's Prime Drink. Paul addressed Messi directly in the video, stating: "I'll see you in the ring, brother."

Logan Paul & Lionel Messi's Legal Controversy

It's a battle between their energy drinks

Initiated after an article titled 'Logan Paul's Prime Accused of Harassing Messi in Drink IP Suit', Paul responded with a video claiming that Messi's company copied Prime, leading to a countersuit after Messi's company filed a suit first.

Paul remarked: "Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it."

He also referenced clips of people noting the similarities between the two drinks.

The current WWE star also declared that he would consider dropping the suit if a boxing match between himself and Messi were to occur in 2025.

Lionel Messi & Logan Paul's Sporting Careers

Lionel Messi is known for his majestic performances on the pitch, as many consider him to be the greatest footballer of all time. The Argentinian won the World Cup in 2022, has scored 850 career goals, and played for Barcelona and PSG, but the thought of him stepping into the ring is almost laughable.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has built a combat sports career alongside his YouTube channels. He went the distance against Floyd Mayweather, albeit in an exhibition bout, and faced fellow YouTuber and Prime co-founder KSI.