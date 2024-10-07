Toronto FC are in turmoil after finishing outside a MLS playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season.

TFC's 2024 season is over, having played all 34 of their games this season ahead of MLS Decision Day on Oct. 19. A 1-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon officially disqualified The Reds from postseason contention, leaving fans bitter and disappointed once again.

First-year head coach John Herdman — who led the Canadian men's national team between 2018 and 2023 — has a lot to reflect on after his squad let the season slip away in the second half of the season.

"There've been some [positive] moments in the season: the derby win [over Montreal], our League's Cup progression, beating Pachuca, being in the top four [in the East] for the first part of the season. All of those things were great steps. But it just hasn't been good enough in the last four months. And we'll have to look hard at ourselves. We were in a playoff fight, but I don't think we had enough punch in that fight." – John Herdman

With a number of players entering option years on their contracts, including TAM striker Prince Owusu and veteran centre-back Kevin Long, general manager Jason Hernandez has plenty of decisions to make as the offseason gets going in a few weeks.

No question, however, looms larger than that of superstar forward and Designated Player Lorenzo Insigne , who seems to have worn out his welcome in Toronto after another unproductive season marred by injury.

The Italian international has another year left on his contract, but fans have seemingly grown tired of the 33-year-old's perceived lack of commitment and inability to remain healthy.

What's Gone Wrong for Insigne in Toronto?

26 goal contributions in 54 appearances

Insigne arrived in Canada to much fanfare in July 2022, with fans hoping the 2021 European champion would replicate the success that diminutive Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco did with the club between 2015 and 2019.

The Naples native arrived on a free transfer from Napoli, signing a four-year contract with a $15 million annual salary — the highest figure in MLS at the time (since eclipsed by Messi).

The 10 Highest Paid MLS Players No Player Club Salary* 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF $20,446,667 2. Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC $15,400,000 3. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF $8,774,996 4. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire $8,153,000 5. Sebastian Driussi Austin FC $6,722,500 6. Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC $6,295,381 7. Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls $6,035,625 8. Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo FC $5,246,875 9. Hany Mukhtar Nashville FC $5,211,667 10. Carles Gil New England Revolution $4,452,083

Insigne started his MLS career off strong, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 11 games in his first season with TFC. With Italian national teammate Federico Bernadeschi signing with the club at the same time, the future of soccer in Toronto looked bright.

Injury issues began to hamper Insigne in his second season in MLS, as he was limited to only 20 appearances, scoring four goals and five assists.

The struggles carried into this season, as Insigne appeared in only 23 games (17 starts) for The Reds, managing a modest four goals and seven assists.

The 5-foot-4 winger has seemingly grown disinterested on the pitch, routinely making poor decisions and letting emotions get the best of him with dramatic outbursts.

The last straw for TFC supporters came in what was likely Insigne's last game for the club. After making a 10-minute substitute appearance in the loss to Miami, Insigne made a greater effort to swap jerseys with Messi than he had in his short stint off the bench — prompting a darting comment from his coach during a post-game press conference.

Toronto FC will surely look to sell Insigne in the offseason, and with Bernadeschi also hinting at a potential exit earlier this year, Herdman's club could look very different come the start of the 2025 MLS season.