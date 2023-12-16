Highlights Brandon Staley struggled with delegation, leading to a 29th-ranked defense.

Tom Telsco made poor signings and stubborn draft decisions, contributing to an aging roster and cap space issues.

Moving forward, the Chargers' attractive job may still lure top offensive-minded coaches to unlock Herbert's talent.

After a humiliating 63-21 loss to their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos mercifully fired both head coach, Brandon Staley, and general manager, Tom Telesco. Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers was also given his walking papers.

The slate-wiping move ends Staley’s three-year tenure, which amounted to a 24-24 record with one playoff appearance. Telesco exits stage left holding an 84-92 record over 11 seasons with three postseason berths.

Now the search begins for someone who can harness Justin Herbert’s obvious talents to more than a mediocre record. Here’s what went wrong during the Brandon Staley era in Los Angeles.

Brandon Staley’s failures

(Maybe) always a coordinator and never a head coach

It’s really easy to dunk on Staley now, but in 2020, he molded the incredible Los Angeles Rams' defense that played a huge role in their Super Bowl victory in 2021. It was precisely that coaching job that earned him the Chargers gig. Yes, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald were bigger reasons for that win. But guess what, every coach needs talent.

So what went wrong with the Chargers? Evidently, it appears that Staley’s more suited to a coordinator role than a head coaching position. They are very different jobs that require distinct skill sets.

By all reports, Staley heaped way too much onto his plate. He famously chided reporters for asking if he would give up defensive play-calling duties:

Stop asking that question.(...) I have full confidence in our way of playing. Full confidence in myself as the play caller and the way that we teach and the way that we scheme.

Not only did he completely command the Chargers’ defense, but he also wanted a hand in the offense as well. If we look at his previous employer, Sean McVay, we see a head coach who understood delegation.

Whether it was Staley or Wade Phillips before him, McVay put his trust in someone else so he could fully focus on his forte, which is offense. Staley never gave the offensive reins over to someone else so he could concentrate on what he does best. That overconfidence to think he could do it all led to their 29th-ranked defense in terms of yards per game (375.3) in 2023.

Spreading himself so thin also led to some peculiar decisions. One of which was his decision to play the oft-injured wide receiver Mike Williams in a meaningless Week 18 last season as they entered the playoffs.

Williams predictably got hurt, and the Chargers lost a heart-breaker to the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later. In doing so, they became the only team in NFL history to lose a playoff game with a turnover differential of +5 or better.

Tom Telesco blunders

“What exactly would you say you do here?”

This isn’t to say the roster’s shortcomings all fall on Telesco. Staley also gave plenty of input on signings, especially on the defensive side. Nevertheless, over his 11 seasons, the Chargers were adept at acquiring big names, but those big names rarely became difference-makers on the field for the Chargers.

Just one season after signing All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson to a huge five-year, $82.5 million deal, Telesco admitted defeat and traded him back to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round draft picks. It was such a bad move that the GM actually apologized to the team. When was the last time that happened?

They’re currently roughly $40 million over the 2024 salary cap and field the oldest trio of pass-catchers to lead a team in receptions in Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, and Austin Ekeler. Telesco infamously uses very straight guidelines when drafting players. When prospects fail to meet specific height and weight specifications, they’re removed from the draft board.

Many teams employ similar tactics, but Telesco is rigidly stubborn. That really hurt Los Angeles this past draft when they tried to find a deep threat for their star howitzer-wielding quarterback. The Chargers took Quentin Johnston over Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison because, well, he’s so big.

Johnston has 31 receptions, 356 yards, and two touchdowns. Compare that with Flowers (64 receptions, 673 yards, three touchdowns) or Addison (56 receptions, 713 yards, seven touchdowns), and the problem becomes apparent.

How the Chargers move Forward

An attractive opening

Despite the lack of cap space paired with an aging roster, the Chargers’ job will still attract the best and brightest, thanks to Herbert, Keenan Allen, and a couple of elite pass rushers on the other side of the ball. As fans, we can all hope that Spanos hires the best offensive-minded coach available.

They could go with Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or even the Baltimore Ravens’ OC Todd Monken to unleash one of the best talents in the league. Of course, it’s the Chargers, so we can all probably keep dreaming.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.