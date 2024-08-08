Highlights Wayne Rooney has revealed how Louis van Gaal took him off penalties for missing a pre-season spot-kick.

Van Gaal was known for his strict management style and Rooney said he treated pre-season games like FA Cup finals.

Rooney claimed Phil Jones was installed as United's penalty taker at the beginning of the 2014-15 season, but the defender was not on the pitch when the Red Devils were awarded their first spot-kick of the campaign.

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he was taken off penalty duty for Manchester United by Louis van Gaal after missing a spot-kick in pre-season. Van Gaal took charge of United in 2014, replacing David Moyes, and spent two years in the Old Trafford hot-seat - a spell that culminated with the Red Devils winning the FA Cup.

United's style of play under Van Gaal was often criticised, and they were particularly dour during his second season in charge, but the Dutchman's eccentric personality ensured that, irrespective of how the team was performing, there was always a talking point when Van Gaal was the manager.

Why Van Gaal Put Jones on Penalty Duty

Dutchman had strange approach to spot-kicks

On a new episode of The Overlap, Rooney claimed Van Gaal took him off penalties going into the 2014-15 season after he missed from 12 yards in an Old Trafford warm-up game against Sevilla, with Phil Jones going into the campaign ahead of him in the pecking order.

"It was like every game [in pre-season] was an FA Cup final," Rooney said. "For the forwards, if you're a penalty taker, if you miss, you go to the back of the queue. Even in pre-season if you miss a penalty you go to like number seven or eight in the queue. We got three penalties in pre-season, I scored the first two.

"The last game before the season, we played Seville at Old Trafford, I hit the post. So, for the first game of the season, I was like the number eight penalty taker. Phil Jones went into the game as the penalty taker and you've got me and Van Persie!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United were awarded six penalties in the 2015-16 season and scored four of them. Wayne Rooney netted two but missed one, Robin van Persie netted one but missed one, and Juan Mata scored the only spot-kick he took.

Who Took United's Penalties That Season

Jones never stepped up

As it happened, United weren't awarded a penalty in the 2014-15 season until February, and it wasn't Jones who stepped up to take it. Jones had been substituted in the fifth minute of a Premier League meeting with Burnley at Old Trafford, and Robin van Persie duly dispatched the spot-kick for United's third goal of the night in a 3-1 win.

United were awarded a penalty a few days later but, with Van Persie not playing, Rooney stepped up to score against Preston in the FA Cup, before he scored from 12 yards against Sunderland a few weeks later. Rooney then missed a penalty in a win at Anfield, and Van Persie took United's following penalty - but also missed - in a surprise defeat by West Brom at Old Trafford.

United were awarded a sixth and final penalty of the campaign away to Crystal Palace in May, and this time it was Juan Mata who stepped up, scoring in a 2-1 win.