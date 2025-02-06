Luka Modric bumped heads with Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid's slender 3-2 win over CD Leganes in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday night (February 5). Carlo Ancelotti's men continue to endure a problematic period amid an injury crisis taking hold at the Santiago Bernabeu — David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are all sidelined with injuries.

Real Madrid left it late but got the job done to advance to the semi-finals courtesy of second-half substitute Gonzalo Garcia's 90+3rd minute winner away at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Modric had opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Brazilian starlet Endrick added to Madrid's lead six minutes later.

Leganes showed signs of life when Juan Cruz tucked away a 39th-minute penalty, and the Spanish attacker then equalized in the 59th minute, finishing off a superb move from the hosts. It threatened to be one of those nights for Ancelotti and his troops, but 20-year-old Spanish forward Garcia spared their blushes with a close-range header at the death.

Luka Modric Was Irate With Vinicius In Madrid's Win Over Leganes

Carlo Ancelotti gave the perfect response to their bust-up by backing the Croatian

Vinicius wasn't on the scoresheet but still impressed against Leganes, toying with the opposition's defence and hitting the post with a sumptuous move in the 64th minute. The Brazilian star almost set Brahim Diaz up for a winner, but the woodwork came to the hosts' rescue again in the 75th minute.

Yet, for all of Vinicius' brilliance, his fiery exchange with Modric caught everyone's attention with five minutes on the clock. Ancelotti's side were getting themselves back into defensive shape, and the 24-year-old drew the ire of the 39-year-old for seemingly refusing to do his defensive duties.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed that Modric approached Vinicius and asked him to help out defensively amid Leganes' threat on the counter. The 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up wasn't too interested in following the iconic Croat's demand, and this infuriated the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, with footage of the incident soon going viral.

The Madrid duo's argument was put to Ancelott in his post-match press conference, and the Italian coach suggested he'd always have Modric's back:

"Modric was angry with Vinicius? I don't know what happened but if Modric said something then it's correct. Always agree with Luka Modric."

Modric played down talk of a potential rift between the pair by explaining that 'It's football... You see everything you shouldn't see.' But their quarrel came just days after reports in Spain suggested Vinicius had found fault with teammate Dani Ceballos for not passing to him enough in a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

Ancelotti will want to ensure there isn't any in-house fighting going on during a vital stage of the season for Madrid. Next up for Los Blancos is a top-of-the-table La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 8) before the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff against Manchester City at the Etihad next Tuesday (February 11).