Highlights Joselu secured Real Madrid a Champions League final spot with a last-minute brace against Bayern.

Luka Modric, however, was the Spanish side's unsung hero after replacing Toni Kroos on the 70th-minute mark.

Not only did he produce a crucial interception in the 84th minute to prevent Bayern from taking a 2-0 lead but his overall intelligence shone through.

Understandably, Real Madrid striker Joselu will be grabbing the headlines for his last-gasp brace against Bayern Munich, which duly sent Los Blancos into, yet another, Champions League final – this time against Edin Terzic’s well-drilled Borussia Dortmund side.

On a night where Vinicius Jr’s endless darting runs came to nothing and Jude Bellingham was reduced to sour grapes, Spaniard Joselu was the man of the moment as his two-goal haul cancelled out Alphonso Davies’ 68th-minute strike, one that left Andriy Lunin helpless, from earlier in the game.

Related Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The side from Spain enjoyed a late double from Joselu to book a spot in the Champions League final once again.

The importance of Luka Modric's short but sweet cameo, after replacing his longstanding midfield partner Toni Kroos in the 69th minute, cannot be understated. Widely considered as the best Croatian footballer of all time, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace fulfilled his job to perfection.

Fans across the globe were surprised by Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to leave the 38-year-old on the bench from the off as a double pivot combination of Aurelien Tchouameni and Kroos was preferred over the midfield tempo-setter.

The emergence of Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde has limited Modric’s game time in recent times – in fact, he has notched just 2,070 minutes across all competitions this campaign, but it would be remiss to undermine his all-round brilliance.

Luka Modric - 23/24 Champions League Stats Minutes 411 Goals/Assists 0/0 Distance covered 52.02km Passing accuracy 91.3% Passes completed 372/402 Passes into attacking third 47

Modric’s Game-Changing Action Goes Viral

‘The moment that won the game’

Replacing passing technician Kroos is, by no means, an easy feat – but Modric’s experience at the top level, which includes five Champions League titles, four Super Cups, three La Liga winners’ medals and five Club World Cups. Since joining from Tottenham in 2012, the central midfielder has blossomed into one of the game’s most influential stars – encapsulated by his Ballon d’Or triumph in 2018.

In Madrid’s must-win game against Bayern, the seasoned Croatia international kept Madrid in the game in the 84th minute while they were 1-0 down on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. From a Madrid corner kick, the Bundesliga outfit looked to set themselves up for a counterattack in a bid to double their lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric is Real Madrid’s oldest-ever player to feature in a La Liga game at 38 years, seven months, and 25 days.

Left-back Ferland Mendy was tasked with defending against a sea of black Bavaria shirts, while some of the Frenchman’s colleagues could be seen busting a gut as a means of getting back in time to help.

Konrad Laimer teed up his fellow midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic perfectly – but Modric used his intelligance to thwart the opportunity. The 38-year-old, Madrid's initial corner taker, made a miraculous sprint from one side of the pitch in order to make a last-ditch challenge on the aforementioned Pavlovic, passing it back to Lunin with relative ease.

Related Best 11 of Players Aged 35 or Over in World Football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature among the best XI of players that have already celebrated their 35th birthday.

In doing so, Real regained possession of the ball amid the chaos. Four minutes later and Joselu was on hand to equalise – but Modric’s game-saving interception mustn't be swept under the carpet as it offered something the Spanish – and European – heavyweights needed the most: a lifeline.

One fan suggested that Modric’s defensive-minded work won the game for Madrid, though it would likely be forgotten by the majority of fans that managed to tune in to the game. They said: “The moment that won the game. A 54 year old Luka sprinting from one side after taking the corner to the other side by making a last second tackle. A moment that nobody will remember.”

Modric’s Overall Game Statistics

The veteran midfielder was experimental in his play

Close

Not only should Modric be praised for a moment that kept Madrid firmly in contention of completing a comeback – but his 36-minute cameo showcased everything joyous about his approach to how football should be played. Before coming off, Kroos put on a passing clinic. In a game adored for its frantic nature, each side required at least one man to be the orchestrator – and for the hosts, that was the German.

Off went Kroos and on came Modric, a man capable of taking on such important responsibilities. Particularly in the dying moments, when Madrid were throwing the kitchen sink at their Bundesliga counterparts, Modric’s calmness was a key component.

Related 10 Greatest Midfielders in Champions League History Ranked From Steven Gerrard to Luka Modric, here are the best midfielders in Champions League history.

Heavily involved in play, Modric, regarded as one of the greatest players in Los Blancos' storied history, enjoyed 30 touches of the ball – five more than Bayern marskman Harry Kane managed in 85 minutes – and always kept his head up looking for a line-splitting pass.

He also racked up a pass completion rate of 77% (20/26), which included five passes into the final third. From the outset, that is inferior to his usual rate – but given that he was being experimental with his passing choices, thanks to the position his side found themselves in, a lower-than-normal success rate was to be expected.

A supreme carrier of the ball, too, the veteran midfielder made use of Bayern’s tired legs by travelling into open space and looking to exploit the gaps left by the German side’s lethargy. More importantly, he was defensively astute.

Making three defensive actions upon his introduction was an aspect of his game that will go unnoticed. Not only was his sharp-eyed challenge on Pavlovic a moment to wax lyrical about – but the use of his unrivalled expertise put Madrid in good stead when defending against the occasional Bayern-inspired onslaught.