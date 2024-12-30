Luke Humphries has revealed where it all went wrong for him after crashing out in the fourth round of the World Darts Championship to Peter Wright.

Fans at Alexandra Palace couldn't believe what they were seeing as the 2024 champion was swept aside 4-1 by 'Snakebite'. The 54-year-old underdog is a former two-time world champion himself, but has been in woeful form leading up to the biggest tournament of the year.

As a result, Wright wasn't expected to give world number one Humphries too much trouble in their meeting on Sunday evening, but the Scotsman completely tore up that script.

The first indication that 'Cool Hand Luke' was going to have a tough night came when he dropped the opening set. To his credit, though, the 29-year-old battled back to win the second set - before Wright took full control to book his place in the quarter-finals.