Despite being the reigning world champion and the biggest name in the sport, Luke Littler is too young to buy a set of darts.

Littler's meteoric rise to superstardom culminated with a decisive victory over Michael van Gerwen in Friday's final of the World Darts Championship. The 17-year-old produced a sensational display to improve on last year's runner-up finish to Luke Humphries, racing out to a 4-0 lead and holding his nerve to win the title 7-3 and become the youngest ever darts world champion.

It caps off a remarkable 12 months for the teenager, which saw him capture 11 ranking titles, including the Premier League and the Darts World Championship, finish second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote, and become the most Googled UK sportsperson in 2024.

Luke Littler is Too Young to Buy Darts

A little-known law means he cannot buy them in a shop in Britain