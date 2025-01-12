PDC World Champion Luke Littler has surprisingly revealed that his older brother Leon was at one point better than him at darts. Littler recently beat three-time World Champion, Michael van Gerwen, 7-3 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy and make history after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the World Darts Championship, aged 17 years, 11 months, and 13 days.

‘The Nuke’ became an overnight sensation when his run during the 2024 World Championship ended as runner-up to Luke Humphries at the age of just 16. However, this time around he went one better, taking home the trophy in emphatic fashion, racing to a 4-0 lead against MvG.

Leon Littler Once Better Than Luke

The Nuke has revealed his older brother used to be pretty handy with the arrows before COVID

Littler, who was awarded the BBC Young Sports Personality Award in 2024, threw his first dart at just 18 months old. However, prior to the lockdown caused by COVID-19, Leon Littler was actually the better darts player of the two.

"My brother was actually as good as me, at one point he was better than me," said the World Champion in an interview with The Guardian. "When lockdown hit, he stopped playing, but he’s trying to get back into it. It’s good to see him falling back in love with the game."

Luke Littler's career prize money [selected tournaments only] Date Tournament Finishing position Prize money January 2024 2024 PDC World Darts Championship Second £200,000 January 2024 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters Winner £20,000 February 2024 Players Championship 1 Winner £15,000 March 2024 2024 Belgian Darts Open Winner £30,000 April 2024 2024 Austrian Darts Open Winner £30,000 May 2024 2024 Premier League Darts Winner £275,000 June 2024 2024 Poland Darts Masters Winner £30,000 July 2024 Players Championship 15 Winner £15,000 September 2024 World Series of Darts Finals Winner £80,000 September 2024 Players Championship 20 Winner £15,000 November 2024 Grand Slam of Darts Winner £150,000 January 2025 2025 PDC World Darts Championship Winner £500,000 Figures taken as per Sporting Life - correct as of 12/01/2025

After Littler won the World Championship, Leon was asked how he thought his brother would celebrate the win. Somewhat jokingly, he responded: “Can't do much with him, can you? He's 17. He'll go out, chill on his game, maybe order some food. I'll do the celebrating for him.”

Why Leon Doesn't Play Luke Anymore

Can you blame him?