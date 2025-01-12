PDC World Champion Luke Littler has surprisingly revealed that his older brother Leon was at one point better than him at darts. Littler recently beat three-time World Champion, Michael van Gerwen, 7-3 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy and make history after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the World Darts Championship, aged 17 years, 11 months, and 13 days.

‘The Nuke’ became an overnight sensation when his run during the 2024 World Championship ended as runner-up to Luke Humphries at the age of just 16. However, this time around he went one better, taking home the trophy in emphatic fashion, racing to a 4-0 lead against MvG.

Leon Littler Once Better Than Luke

The Nuke has revealed his older brother used to be pretty handy with the arrows before COVID

Luke and Leon Littler

Littler, who was awarded the BBC Young Sports Personality Award in 2024, threw his first dart at just 18 months old. However, prior to the lockdown caused by COVID-19, Leon Littler was actually the better darts player of the two.

"My brother was actually as good as me, at one point he was better than me," said the World Champion in an interview with The Guardian. "When lockdown hit, he stopped playing, but he’s trying to get back into it. It’s good to see him falling back in love with the game."

Luke Littler's career prize money [selected tournaments only]

Date

Tournament

Finishing position

Prize money

January 2024

2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Second

£200,000

January 2024

2024 Bahrain Darts Masters

Winner

£20,000

February 2024

Players Championship 1

Winner

£15,000

March 2024

2024 Belgian Darts Open

Winner

£30,000

April 2024

2024 Austrian Darts Open

Winner

£30,000

May 2024

2024 Premier League Darts

Winner

£275,000

June 2024

2024 Poland Darts Masters

Winner

£30,000

July 2024

Players Championship 15

Winner

£15,000

September 2024

World Series of Darts Finals

Winner

£80,000

September 2024

Players Championship 20

Winner

£15,000

November 2024

Grand Slam of Darts

Winner

£150,000

January 2025

2025 PDC World Darts Championship

Winner

£500,000

Figures taken as per Sporting Life - correct as of 12/01/2025

After Littler won the World Championship, Leon was asked how he thought his brother would celebrate the win. Somewhat jokingly, he responded: “Can't do much with him, can you? He's 17. He'll go out, chill on his game, maybe order some food. I'll do the celebrating for him.”

Why Leon Doesn't Play Luke Anymore

Can you blame him?