Just 12 months ago, 16-year-old Luke Littler came face-to-face with the most coveted trophy in the world of darts, the PDC World Darts Championship, after battling his way to the final. The crowd at Ally Pally cheered him on as he looked to get his hands on the prestigious title at the first time of asking, but it wasn't meant to be, as he lost out to Luke Humphries 7-4.

But this year, the teenage sensation only had one thing on his mind, and that was to win the tournament that he came so close to securing the year prior. After defeating Meikle, White, Joyce, Aspinall and Bunting, the stage was set for an incredible finale, as Littler faced his biggest test yet, three-time World Darts Champion, Michael Van Gerwen.

After a shaky start from Van Gerwen, it was the young prodigy who struck the first major blow, and then the second, and third and then the fourth, as he shot into a 4-0 lead. The 4-0 deficit ultimately proved to be insurmountable as the youngster took the match 7-3, besting Van Gerwen's record of being the youngest World Darts Champion and claiming the eye-watering £500,000 prize pot.

His half-a-million winnings, paired with the prize money he has accumulated across his performances in 2024, would constitute a fortune for any 17-year-old, and this may just be the tip of the iceberg. But Littler will have to wait to bask in the glory of his winnings.

Luke Littler is Reportedly Restricted as to What he Can Spend

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, he is on an allowance from his management company until