Luke Littler's meteoric rise to the top of the darting world shows no signs of slowing down. The 17-year-old prodigy added the Premier League Darts crown to his already impressive resume on Thursday night and looks hungry for more silverware.

'The Nuke' is the current PDC World Youth champion, the Bahrain Masters Champion, and also won the Austrian and Belgian Darts Open events. He is also the youngest player to reach the World Championship final (losing to Luke Humphries), and the youngest player to hit a televised nine-dart finish. True to the blistering form he has shown since bursting on to the scene, he even chucked in a nine-dart leg during his Premier League final victory over Humphries.

Despite his impressive list of accolades, there is one that he can not yet add to it: World Cup of Darts winner.

Why Luke Littler Can't Compete at the World Cup of Darts

The Warrington youngster won't be making the trip to Germany

The World Cup Of Darts is unlike any other event on the PDC calendar. Taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, it sees darts players team up to represent their country, with no less than forty nations taking part this year.

Many of the cream of the tungsten crop will be present at the event, with pairings set to be confirmed later this month. However, Littler will not be donning the white and red of England, due to a PDC rule.

Per The Express, nations with players on the PDC Order of Merit will see their pairings confirmed on the 27th of May following the Dutch Darts Championship. For England, this is currently World Champion Humphries and Michael Smith, who won the world crown the year before Humphries. While it is a strong pairing, it does mean that there is simply no place for Littler at this event.

Smiith and Humphries are England's two highest-ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit, with Littler only at number 25 in the rankings. The Order of Merit ranks players based on how much prize money they have accumulated over a two-year period. As Littler only made his senior tour debut in December 2023, he simply hasn't been on the tour long enough to be able to win enough prize money to qualify.

Going into the Premier League finals night, Littler had raked in £303,500 in prize money, but this is some way behind Humphries (£1,496,500) and Smith (£1,059,250) over the last two years.

There is no real doubt that in time, Littler's performances will see him eligible to compete in the World Cup. However, it is not to be this year.

Instead, Littler will be targeting a spot in Blackpool for the World Matchplay in July, which sees the top 32 players in the world do battle. Only the top 24 in the world qualify for the World Series Of Darts Finals in September, and Littler is currently sitting at 25 in the rankings. Then, if his top 32 spot is still intact, the World Grand Prix from October 7 could see Littler try to follow in Humphries' footsteps with a big win on the road to the 2025 World Darts Championships.

So, while the World Cup is on, Littler can relax, hit the practice board, and maybe take in some of Euro 2024 (he is a big football fan, after all). Alternatively, he could simply take some time to refresh and reflect on his tremendous success over the past six months. It's been a run that will be tough for anyone to match.