Olympique Lyonnais have been handed a provisional Ligue 1 relegation, as well as a transfer ban due to their financial situation. According to a report from L’Equipe, the club were due to appear before France’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, on Friday morning to discuss the future of its operations.

The report from the French outlet revealed that Lyon, who currently sit fifth in Ligue 1 on 18 points from their first 11 games, were confident they could convince the DNCG that the potential sale of players from their stock - such as that of Rayan Cherki to Liverpool, or sales from Botafogo, as well as the sale of Eagle Group’s 45% share in Crystal Palace - will be enough to guarantee the club will be in a better financial situation by the end of the season.

However, with the debt of Eagle Football Group having surged to €508m (£424m) in the latest figures, it has proven to be a case of too little too late for the John Textor-owned club, as they have been provisionally relegated into Ligue 2. In order to regain their status as a club in the top division, they must recoup the funds before the end of the season.

Les Gones might be forced to sell their prized assets, including France U21 international attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki (21) or Belgian international winger Malick Fofana (19) on the cheap this winter transfer window. In addition to the relegation, Lyon were also hit with a recruitment ban and must have their payroll supervised.

Though the decision is temporary, the Rhone Valley side's worry comes from the knowledge that similar initial proceedings ultimately saw Girondins Bordeaux relegated to the fourth tier of French football. The seven-time Ligue 1 champions will be wanting to avoid a similar fate, especially since they are currently boasting a six game unbeaten run in France's top division, having not lost in the competition since 3-2 home loss to Marseille in September.