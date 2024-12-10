Manchester City's long-standing legal battle with the Premier League is moving closer to a resolution as it was revealed on Monday that the court proceedings had 'concluded'. The Premier League club were hit with charges surrounding alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations in February 2023.

The outcome of the case will not be known until early 2025 at the earliest, with an appeal process potentially dragging the ongoing battle on for much longer. The Citizens have maintained their innocence ever since the charges - said to be from between 2009 and 2018 - were levelled at them.

A common misconception around the case is that Man City are facing 115 charges when the English side have actually been accused of breaching the rules 130 times. The extra 15 didn't just appear out of nowhere, either, as it was reported by The Times back in August 2024 that there was an issue with the Premier League's reporting process at the time.

The confusion is thought to have arisen as some of the charges were listed in relation to certain seasons, but the Premier League have since adjusted the number to reflect the 130 alleged breaches.

Pep Guardiola on Man City's Court Case

The Sky Blues' boss is hoping for a resolution as soon as possible

Shortly before the court proceedings started in mid-September, City manager Pep Guardiola was adamant he wanted to know the outcome of the case as soon as possible. Per Sky Sports, the Catalan-born tactician stated:

"Especially for the club, but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don't wait for the sentence. "I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel - and I say it again, independent panel - and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done."

It's been a tricky season on the pitch for the eight-time Premier League champions this season with legal matters ongoing in the background. Guardiola's side look extremely unlikely to become the first team to lift the iconic trophy for a fifth consecutive campaign, but the most anxious wait will be over the outcome of the court hearing. A three-man panel will now thoroughly review all evidence before a conclusion is reached.