Manchester City left it late, but maintained their excellent start to the 2024/25 season with a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. After falling behind early, they turned things around and a goal from Josko Gvardiol levelled things up in the first-half, before John Stones bagged a winner in the 95th minute.

Controversy arose, though, when replays showed that Bernardo Silva was in an offside position when the centre-back got onto the end of a corner and headed the ball past Jose Sa. Referee Chris Kavanagh initially ruled it out for offside, but VAR recommended he take a closer look at the incident. He then reversed his decision and awarded the goal.

The decision has caused controversy with some furious that the goal was allowed to stand, while others think the call was the right one to make. Here's why the goal counted.

The Premier League's Rules on Interfering With Play

The referee didn't think Silva committed an offence

While Silva was clearly in an offside position when the corner was swung into the Wolves box, he had gotten out of the way, leaving goalkeeper Sa with a clear view of the ball when Stones got onto the end of it and headed it home. The Premier League has since released a statement on the situation on social media.

"Stones’ goal was disallowed on-field due to Bernardo Silva being in an offside position and in the goalkeeper’s line of vision. The VAR deemed Bernardo Silva wasn’t in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and a goal was awarded."

There was plenty of contact between the City man and the goalkeeper initially, but according to ESPN's Dale Johnson, Silva's offside phase only began once Stones made contact with the ball and he had already moved away at that point. Taking to X (Twitter), he said:

"Also, some other confusing information given on TV. Silva being in contact with Sa during the flight of the corner isn't relevant, as there no offside phase at this point. Any offside offence by Silva only begins at the point Stones heads the ball."

The goal sent City top of the Premier League and - with how close the title race has been in the division over the last couple of seasons - it could potentially have huge implications on who is lifting the trophy by the time May rolls around.