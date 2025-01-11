The reason why Manchester City are continuing to wear gold badges labelling them as world champions, despite Real Madrid's recent FIFA Intercontinental Cup triumph, has been revealed, with some rival fans baffled at the rule change that permitted them to do so.

Pep Guardiola's side won the FIFA Club World Cup back in 2023 as they beat Brazilian giants Fluminense in the final. This came as a result of their Champions League victory earlier that calendar year, which helped the Citizens complete a historic treble. However, despite there being new European champions since, and the fact Liverpool were not given the same privilege after winning the competition in 2019, City were still granted permission by the Premier League to boast about their World Champion status on their kits this season.

Rule Change Allowed Manchester City to Wear Gold Badge

Liverpool only wore the badge in one Premier League game

After becoming champions of the world two years ago, City were given permission by the Premier League to sport the new golden badge, despite Jurgen Klopp's side not being given the same courtesy four years prior. At the time of the Reds' triumph, rules were in place to prevent teams from making permanent changes to their kits midway through the season.

Klopp's side, who claimed the Club World Cup for the first time in club history in a 1-0 win over Flamengo in 2019, were only allowed to wear the golden badge once afterwards in the division (agaisnt Wolves), with the other instances coming in domestic or European competitions.

Chelsea were also allowed to wear the badge with pride for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign after beating Palmeiras. However, City have been able to go one step further, and fans will continue to see the Club World Cup logo until the end of the 2024-25 season, as there won't be another champion crowned before then.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four Premier League clubs have won the FIFA Club World Cup (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United).

Why Real Madrid Don't Have a Gold Badge On Their Kit

Los Blancos won the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Fans have also been left confused as to why City are continuing to brand themselves as world champions despite the fact that Madrid won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December. Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated Pachuca to win the first-ever edition of the tournament, but the trophy does not signify their status as the best team in the world, as the FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled to take place at the end of the season.

As part of a revamp to the competition, football's governing body announced that there would be a new format beginning this year, which sees 32 teams enter based on their performance in continental competitions over the course of the four years between tournaments.

With the Club World Cup still recognised as the tournament where the World Champions are decided, it means that City technically still hold that title until the end of the season. They will be able to retain their crown, as they and Chelsea have been selected as the two Premier League clubs to participate in the summer.

