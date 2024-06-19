Highlights Manchester City's new font inspired by Noel Gallagher will be showcased on kits during Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup matches.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season done and dusted and the full set of fixtures revealed for the next campaign, the noise surrounding England’s top flight is beginning to increase again, despite the excitement around Euro 2024 and the latest rendition of the Copa America.

One of the division’s leading powerhouses, Manchester City, are looking to - once again - extend their record to five Premier League titles in a row after making history last time out, pipping Arsenal on the final match day.

For fans, much of the pre-excitement comes down to what shirts their favourite stars will be donning for the campaign and which slight alterations make them stand out from the crowd. For the Citizens, one thing will look oddly different for Pep Guardiola’s men next term and that’s the font on their shirts.

Formerly one half of British band Oasis, Noel Gallagher’s affinity to Man City made him the perfect choice when the club were looking to collaborate in order to create a standout intricacy on their shirts - and his choice of, perhaps peculiar, font is piquing interest and debate from fans online.

Inside Man City’s Home Kit Peculiar Font

Inspired by City fan, Noel Gallagher

Close

On Tuesday 18th, the club posted a somewhat cryptic video on their X (formerly Twitter) account, suggesting they had an announcement to make in due course. What could be seen from the video was someone practicing their handwriting and the sharp-eyed Manchester City fans believed they worked out that a club-Gallagher collaboration was in the works.

The Manchester-based club’s sky blue kit has already been released for fans to rush to their local store or scour online to get their hands on one. A cool feature included is the ‘0161’ dialling code for the Manchester area.

A famous figure associated with the perennial champions, Gallagher, has designed the font. The ionic artist’s handwriting makes up the font, and it will be visible on kits worn during Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup meetings.

However, the typical font will be used for Premier League outings, given the division’s chiefs have rules that state any tinkering with the font and numbering is forbidden. But that hasn’t stopped Manchester City from testing the boundaries for kits that will be used in other competitions.

Crafted by the singer-songwriter himself in homage to his love for the club, Gallagher was asked to help design - in collaboration with his boyhood club - the font that will be displayed on the back, which will depict the name and number of their shirts in 2024/25.

Gallagher is a die-hard Manchester City fan, having supported them from the Maine Road stands to now being a regular part of the sea of sky blue shirts at the Etihad Stadium - even if he has been spotted pointblank refusing to do the Poznan. Previously, the Daily Star reported that Guardiola and the club’s higher-ups were planning on releasing a limited edition shirt, inspired by Gallagher, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have won eight Premier League titles with their arch-rivals Manchester United being the only team that have won more (13).

When City Could First Wear The Shirt

Community Shield vs Man Utd on the horizon

Looking ahead to 2024/25, Manchester City have plenty of things to get excited about - especially given that they have every chance of securing a fifth consecutive title and their seventh of the Guardiola era. First off, between 24 July and 3 August, the one-time Champions League winners have four pre-season outings to contest, kicking off with a friendly against Celtic.

Tests against Serie A’s AC Milan, Barcelona of La Liga and fellow Premier League team Chelsea follow in the coming weeks as they conclude their off-season schedule in the United States. Whether the Gallagher-inspired shirt will get its first taste of action during that period remains unclear.

Manchester City's Pre-Season Schedule Date Opponent Time (BST) Venue July 23 Celtic 12:30am Kenan City Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina July 27 AC Milan 11pm Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York July 30 Barcelona 12am Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida August 3 Chelsea 10:30pm Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

There is every chance, however, that Guardiola’s men could first don the number on August 10, 2024. Thanks to winning the Premier League title and their local rivals, Manchester United, beating them in the FA Cup, the northeast duo will, once again, battle it out at Wembley all in the name of the Community Shield.

In terms of English top flight action, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea will be Manchester City’s first test of the impending season. Next up for Guardiola will be welcoming newly promoted Ipswich Town to the east of Manchester, while they then travel to the London Stadium the following weekend to face West Ham United.

Of course, given the Premier League’s rules and regulations surrounding team kits, the Etihad Stadium faithful will have to wait until the external competitions - such as the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - get underway to see the kit in its full light.