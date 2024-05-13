Highlights Manchester United have cancelled their end of season awards dinner following on-field struggles.

The Red Devils are unlikely to qualify for European competitions as they are sitting in 8th place in the Premier League table.

The decision to cancel the awards dinner was made to avoid distractions ahead of the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled their plans to hold an end of season awards dinner after the club's poor 2023/24 season. The event has been an annual occurrence traditionally, but will not take place after the team's on-field struggles.

The Red Devils have hit some extremely disappointing form in recent weeks due to the injury crisis Erik ten Hag has faced, having won just one of their last eight Premier League matches. The most recent loss came in an underwhelming showing against title-challenging Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Qualification for any of the three European competitions looks unlikely with only two games to play - against Newcastle and Brighton - with the Manchester-based outfit sitting in 8th place following the Arsenal loss. This would be the first time the club haven't played in continental competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

A similar decision to cancel the end of season awards was made at the end of the 2021/22 season after Ralf Rangnick oversaw an incredibly poor end to the campaign. That is the action that has been taken once again.

Man United Cancel Awards Dinner

The club feel it would be a distraction

According to The Athletic, the dinner was set to take place on May 20, but has now been called off due to the club's participation in the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City the same week. United don't want the event to cause distractions as they head to Wembley Stadium on May 25, looking to salvage some silverware from an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The club do already have reason to celebrate as the Man United women's team defeated Tottenham at the national stadium in their FA Cup final on the same day as the men's defeat against Arsenal. There was also a celebration earlier in the year for the Manchester United Women's Academy as the Under-21s won the Academy Northern Division while the Under-16s lifted the Women’s Professional Game Academy Cup.

Manchester United's Poor Season

The Red Devils are set for their worst PL finish

The aforementioned 2021/22 season is currently the worst in the club's Premier League history as United finished on only 58 points, but Ten Hag's men will need to win both of their remaining league matches in order to surpass this tally. They are currently sitting on 54 points, meaning a win and a draw would only equal the worst points haul in the past 30 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United are on course to finish a Premier League season with a negative goal difference (-4) for the first time in their history.

Many injury issues have surfaced in key areas, and this will be pointed towards as the main reason behind the underwhelming season after the promise the team showed during Ten Hag's first year in England. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw have all missed large parts of the campaign, with the trio being huge parts of the backline previously.

Bruno Fernandes has also been absent for recent games, with the club captain finally being ruled out of action due to injury after being an ever-present in the squad. To finish the season with an FA Cup triumph would vindicated the decision to cancel the awards dinner and leave fans with some positivity heading into the summer.