Highlights Man United vs Liverpool are set to face each other at Old Trafford at 3.30pm in a huge Premier League clash on April 7.

There will be more unconventional kick-off times on the same day as Chelsea and Tottenham's games have also been affected.

All three games have separate reasons for the adjusted start times, which has shaken up the familiar Premier League schedule.

Manchester United will take on fierce rivals Liverpool in a huge Premier League encounter on April 7 at an unusual kick-off time of 3.30pm (UK). The Red Devils are looking to pull themselves back into contention for Champions League qualification, while Jurgen Klopp's men are hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Both teams have still got a game each to play before they meet at Old Trafford in the vital showdown as Erik ten Hag takes his side to Chelsea in midweek and Liverpool host relegation-battling Sheffield United. The league leaders most recently secured a comeback win over Brighton at Anfield thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

United, on the other hand, thought they'd managed to steal all three points from an away game against Brentford, but were forced to settle for a point at the G-tech Community Stadium after conceding a 99th-minute equaliser.

Should the sides manage to navigate their way to victories in their next fixtures, the game in Manchester will be vital to the aspirations of both teams. It's not the only game that will hear the first whistle at an unconventional time, either, as the other two matches on the same day will be played later than usual.

Man Utd v Liverpool Kick-Off Time Explained

The long-standing rivals are set to meet at Old Trafford

The most recent meeting between the two biggest clubs in England came in a thrilling FA Cup tie in March which saw Man United come out on top in dramatic fashion through a late Amad Diallo winner. Meanwhile, Klopp's team were left frustrated in the reverse Premier League clash at Anfield in a goalless stalemate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag became the first manager to ever win his first two home meetings against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team.

This will be the final opportunity for the German boss to get a win over his club's biggest foes before he departs Liverpool in the summer. But just why is the game set to kick off at 3.30pm? Well, the majority of supporters have become used to Sky Sports' Super Sunday featuring a 4.30pm start time, but this affair will take place an hour early.

It's expected to be due to the magnitude of the rivalry between the two teams and will allow the police to carry out their jobs in a safer manner, earlier in the day. This approach has been seen for several other Premier League games in the 2023/24 season, such as Liverpool's game against Manchester City.

More Unusual Kick-Off Times

Tottenham and Chelsea will start their games at strange times

Chelsea will travel to Sheffield United after the aforementioned match on Sunday. This game will start at 5.30pm, an even stranger time than the United vs Liverpool encounter. Per talkSPORT, the Blades made a request to move the kick-off time due to a half-marathon taking place in the city on the same day. The Premier League stated: "This is due to a request from the home Club. This kick-off time has been selected to allow adequate return travel for visiting supporters.”

Only 30 minutes after the game in Sheffield begins, a whistle will be heard in north London to signal the start of Tottenham's home tie against Nottingham Forest. Rail and tube strikes in the capital city are said to be the reason behind the shifting of this game from Monday night to Sunday.