Manchester United, Manchester City, and holders Liverpool are unable to meet in the Carabao Cup third round after a rule change that has been introduced for the 2024-25 season.

The early rounds of the League Cup have already seen high-octane drama, with the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Brighton and Hove Albion having all completed their second round fixtures on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will play their matches on Wednesday night.

But whereas previous years meant favourites for the competition could meet in the earlier rounds, this is no longer the case, as a rule change has been implemented that ensures clubs competing in Europe cannot face each other. In turn, this allows for as few fixture clashes as possible amid a tight September and October schedule.

Carabao Cup Third Round Rule Change

September and October are busy months for those competing in European competition

The third round fixtures are due to take place over two weeks (W/C September 16 and 23), with fixtures in the Champions League (W/C September 16) and Europa League (W/C September 23) also scheduled during this period.

To ensure there is no clash of fixture dates, conditions will be implemented during the third round draw to make certain that a club participating in the Champions League does not draw a club participating in the Europa League, thus allowing the round three fixtures to take place in the alternate week.

The third round draw for the Carabao Cup includes 32 teams: the 25 winners from the second round and the seven Premier League clubs participating in UEFA competitions this season. Chelsea might be competing in the Europa Conference League, which starts in October, but this will not affect the third-round Carabao Cup draw.

This year's draw will use two separate bowls:

Bowl 1 : The six clubs participating in the Champions League and Europa League.

: The six clubs participating in the Champions League and Europa League. Bowl 2: The remaining 26 clubs.

Because of this rule change, Liverpool and Manchester City - who qualified for the Champions League by finishing top four last season - and Manchester United - who qualified for the Europa League via an FA Cup triumph - won't be able to draw each other. Moreover, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Arsenal all join this list, and the competition is no longer regional, with northern and southern ties discontinued from the third round onwards.

When Third Round Draw Takes Place

It will commence on Wednesday night

The Carabao Cup main draw takes place on Wednesday, August 28, following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, expected at around 10.15pm BST. There will be a pre-draw first to determine the home/away positioning of the clubs in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Last season, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in dramatic circumstances after Virgil van Dijk headed in a Kostas Tsimikas corner in the 118th minute to seal a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. It proved to be Jurgen Klopp's final trophy, and while there are still debates about how important the League Cup is, the retired manager certainly took a different approach to the competition. On his love affair with the understated trophy, he said: