Highlights Ten Hag's treatment of players like Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire has raised eyebrows among the squad, with some feeling disillusioned with his disciplinarian approach.

Accusations of favoritism have surfaced, with players believing that Ten Hag consistently supports certain players, regardless of their on-field performance.

The intensity of training sessions under Ten Hag's management has been blamed for the team's injury crisis, with players attributing their fitness struggles to the high-intensity training methods.

Optimism surrounded Old Trafford at the beginning of the season. The campaign previously, Manchester United perhaps exceeded expectations by finishing third in the Premier League and also making it to two domestic cup finals, winning the Carabao Cup in the process.

Promising names joined the squad, including Andre Onana, whose standout performances for Inter Milan in their Champions League run garnered attention. The introduction of young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund was met with enthusiasm as he was unveiled in front of the Stretford End.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the possibility of a takeover loomed larger than ever since the Glazer family took control of the club. But fast-forward to the present, and new signings have yet to hit their stride. The takeover saga has evolved into a contentious issue, with the likely outcome of Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a minority stake disappointing the majority of fans. And more significantly, on-field performances haven't lived up to the glimpses of promise seen during Erik ten Hag's initial year in charge.

The mood at the Theatre of Dreams has never been lower under the Dutch coach, with back-to-back 3-0 losses to rivals Manchester City and then Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup leaving fans frustrated. Consequently, with United out of one cup competition, struggling in the Champions League, and eighth in the Premier League table, whispers of discontent have emerged, eroding the optimism that initially surrounded the Dutchman's tenure at United. The question remains: what led to this downturn in fortunes?

Premier League table Position Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points 4. Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23 5. Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 22 6. Newcastle 10 5 2 3 17 7. Brighton 10 5 2 3 17 8. Man Utd 10 5 0 5 15 9. West Ham 10 4 2 4 14

Ten Hag's treatment of Jadon Sancho & Harry Maguire

Ten Hag is no stranger to being ruthless with his decision-making regarding players. Ask Noa Lang, who was a promising up and comer at Ajax before infamously disobeying his manager during a game. His boss made sure to have the last laugh, and Lang was quickly shipped off despite the potential he seemed to have.

The 53-year-old's treatment of Maguire and Sancho have particularly stood out this season. The defender was stripped of the captains armband and was ready to be sold to West Ham United. He has since been able to find his way back into the first team thanks to an injury crisis plaguing the squad, but he has made the most of his opportunity.

Then there's Sancho, who has been demoted from the first team to such an extent that he was removed from the official squad photo. Ten Hag did not put up with the wingers public response to being left out of the Dutchman's squad in a trip to Arsenal earlier this season. His harsh way of enforcing his rules seems to have disillusioned some players, however, with the Telegraph reporting that there are several members of the first time squad that are no longer on board with such a disciplinarian approach.

Accusations of favourtism

It was rumoured that one of the big reasons that Sancho found himself frustrated with his manager was his refusal to drop Brazilian winger Antony, regardless of how poor he played. It seems now, this sentiment has spread across the dressing room.

According to the Manchester Evening News, players are starting to harbor resentment towards each other due to the perceived favoritism displayed by their manager. It's noted that there is a belief within the squad that Ten Hag has certain favorites whom he consistently supports and shields, regardless of their on-field performance.

The situation has also given rise to talks of cliques forming within the Old Trafford dressing room, something that Ten Hag had initially sought to address. If these reports hold true, however, his handling of certain players appears to be exacerbating tensions rather than alleviating them.

Intensity leading to injuries

The injury crisis at Manchester United has been exacerbated by a series of unfortunate setbacks. Casemiro, who recently returned from injury, has suffered another blow with a hamstring injury sidelining him for several weeks. This adds to the growing list of long-term absentees, including Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia.

While an uptick in injuries has been observed across the Premier League this season, some of United's players are reportedly attributing their fitness struggles to the intensity of training sessions under ten Hag's management. This is according to the Times, who claim that players are under the impression that the high intensity the gaffer requires each day in training is playing a major role in why the club seems bombarded with fitness issues. It's worth noting that both Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat incurred injuries before joining the rest of the United squad, indicating that the club's injury woes may not solely be attributed to the training methods under ten Hag.

The Athletic have doubled down on these claims, while going one step further, suggesting players do not trust the former FC Twente boss' tactics, particularly when he left Raphael Varane out of the starting line up for the derby against Man City. Additionally, players were shocked by Ten Hag's comment after subsituting Casemiro against Brentford, with his desire for "more football" not going down well inside the dressing room.

Although the Athletic write that Ten Hag doesn't hold a close relationship with his players, there are still others within the playing squad that back their manager. They also believe the treatment he receives is unfair and hypocritical, as the same things that the Dutchman is being attacked for this season were things he was being praised for when he first arrived. Clearly, there is a split in the dressing room, which does not bode well for the coming days.

What does the future hold for Ten Hag?

The current state of affairs at Manchester United suggests a stall in progress this season. What was perceived as positive advancement in the previous campaign has turned into a period of stagnation. All eyes are now on Ten Hag to determine how he can guide his struggling team to take another step forward.

However, according to the Times, some members of the squad are now questioning whether he has the right make up to get United out of the situation they find themselves in. Ten Hag has denied any notion of disgruntlement among his squad, and said that the whole team are determined to bounce.

"They [players] are positive. They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we've had two big setbacks, but we'll fight back. The dressing room is strong, the staff are strong and this manager is strong."

However, he and the squad will know just how important a victory is in Saturday's match against Fulham. The clock is ticking to find a way to lift the team out of the rut some of his critics believe he has created.