Not so long ago, one of the arguments for Manchester United keeping Erik ten Hag was that there were no suitable candidates available to replace him. That was a weak justification for persisting with the Dutchman and he was lucky to keep his job during a 10-game run that saw them win just once in 90 minutes, against the doomed Sheffield United.

Ten Hag was viewed by many as United's first truly modern managerial appointment of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. David Moyes was Ferguson's pick, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were yesterday's men, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed the reins on an impulse after an impressive interim spell in charge.

With Ten Hag, it was supposed to turn out differently. A manager who cut his teeth in the Netherlands' Eredivisie as well as the German second division, Ten Hag announced himself to the football world as the head coach of the stylish young Ajax side that came within seconds of reaching a Champions League final.

Ten Hag Fails to Back Up Promising First Season

United follow third-place finish up by finishing eighth

Ten Hag, somewhat surprisingly, remained at Ajax for three years beyond that European run and achieved domestic dominance, topping the table in four successive seasons between 2019 and 2022. An encouraging first term at Old Trafford prompted fanciful talk of a genuine title challenge this time around but United finished eighth. Moyes' United finished seventh.

The death knell is yet to be tolled on Ten Hag's United career but even victory in the FA Cup final may not be enough to save him. United might have been tempted to cut the manager loose after the 4-0 shellacking by Crystal Palace earlier this month but any temptation was resisted, and a decision will be made following the conclusion of the campaign.

Fan opinion on whether Ten Hag deserves another season is split. Many supporters feel that United have toiled under too many managers for their struggles to be a manager's fault, and that Ten Hag should be given an opportunity to work under a new structure that will involve new appointments including Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and, almost certainly, Dan Ashworth.

Others think Ten Hag has been exposed too often, showing his tactical naivety in persisting with an approach that consistently yielded negative results. United were overrun far too often in midfield for months, and only after the loss to Palace did Ten Hag take steps to rectify the issue, shoring up the core of the team in a narrow defeat by Arsenal before wins over Newcastle and Brighton rounded off their league campaign.

If United are to relieve Ten Hag of his duties, there is a replacement for him waiting in the wings. The announcement of Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea was a surprise, even by the standards of the Todd Boehly era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Manchester City (40) and Arsenal (39) picked up more points than Chelsea (32) in the final 15 Premier League games of the season.

Pochettino's Premier League Pedigree

Argentine transformed Spurs and was making strides with Chelsea

Pochettino was overlooked for the United job in 2022 and said months later that he believed he would have more chances to manage the biggest clubs in the world. Pochettino told Marca:

"Football is timing. These are the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it's just a matter of time. I don't believe in trains passing only once. I think that sometimes you have to have the necessary patience and you have to know how to wait."

Pochettino has an excellent track record in the Premier League having managed three clubs in it and, most notably, taken Tottenham to heights that they could only have dreamed of before he took over in 2014.

The Argentine departed Spurs in 2019, just months after reaching the Champions League final. At the time of his Spurs exit it seemed as though Pochettino had run out of gas, drained by five years of overachievement in North London, but what has transpired at Tottenham since, under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and, very recently, Ange Postecoglou, reflects favourably on Pochettino and the manner of his exit.

Chelsea vs Man Utd form at the end of the Premier League season Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points Chelsea 10 7 2 1 23 Manchester United 10 3 4 3 13

In Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Pochettino elected to join basketcase clubs that did not provide a stable platform for him to succeed. Clearly, that description also fits United over the last decade, but that could all change under Ineos, with the famously meticulous Brailsford running the operation.

Pochettino has a track record in England's top flight that Ten Hag doesn't have, builds brilliant relationships with his players - as is evidenced by the reaction from Chelsea's squad to his departure - and, perhaps most importantly, he would bring fresh ideas to a team that has looked seriously bereft of them for months.