Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday 1st September, with Arne Slot looking to make it three wins out of three. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. They will be confident going into this game against their arch-rivals, though, especially as they were unbeaten against Jurgen Klopp's side in three matches last season.

The game will kick-off on Sunday 1st September at 4pm - 30 minutes earlier than Sky Sports' usual slot at 4:30pm. There is precedent for this, as the last time the two teams met in the Premier League at Old Trafford, the match started at 3:30pm. Here is the full explanation of why the eagerly anticipated clash on Sunday will kick off at 4pm.

4pm Kick-Off Time Explained

United will host Liverpool on Sunday half an hour earlier than Sky Sports' typical 4:30pm slot for Premier League matches. Last season, matches between rival teams were moved to earlier time slots on the advice of local police in an attempt to reduce the possibility of crowd trouble.

The main broadcasters have tried to compromise with constabularies across the country to ensure that matches kick off in slightly later broadcast slots. In January 2024, the Premier League paid around £7 million to police forces nationwide, according to the Daily Mail. This has been described as a "sweetener" to thank local police across the UK for their hard-work, but also to allow high-profile matches such as Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal and United against Liverpool to take place in later broadcast slots, which is more convenient for audiences in England and especially for supporters in the United States.

Kick-Off Times Moving Back in 2023/24

There were a few examples of high-profile Premier League matches being moved to earlier kick-off slots last season, including Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford in April 2024. The game started at 3:30pm, an hour before its scheduled kick-off time, following advice from local police. In fact, the two teams met in the FA Cup a month before this clash, and it also started at 3:30pm.

Kick-off times changing due to concerns being raised by the police was common during the 2023/24 campaign. Manchester City were scheduled to host Liverpool at 5:30pm on 25th November 2023, but it was moved back five hours to 12:30pm after the local safety advisory group deemed the late broadcast slot unsuitable. When the two clubs met later in the season, the game was scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm but was eventually moved back 45 minutes following advice from the Merseyside Police. There were other examples during last year's campaign, including the Manchester derby in March 2024, which started an hour before its scheduled time slot.

Match Preview

Sunday's match will be the first time that Slot and Erik Ten Hag have met in the Premier League. The two head coaches have faced each other four times in the Eredivisie, winning two apiece. Asked about the arrival of Slot into English football, Ten Hag said:

“We’ve played against each other before, of course, but I think that’s really great. Also for Dutch football, for our coach training. I think the fact that there are now two Dutch managers at the helm at Liverpool and Manchester United is fantastic for our football.”

The Red Devils have a slightly better head-to-head record against Liverpool. Since the first meeting between the two teams in 1894, United have won 91, compared to Liverpool's 81. Under Klopp, the Merseyside club were able to win 5-0 and 7-0 against their Manchester rivals. They have also only lost four times in their last 19 matches since March 2016 against United. Ten Hag's side were unbeaten in three games against Liverpool during last season, including a 4-3 after extra time in the FA Cup - a competition which they won after beating City in the final.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - H2H Record Outcome Liverpool Manchester United Wins 81 91 Draws 70 Win % 33.47 37.60 Largest Victory 7-0 6-1 Top Scorer Mohamed Salah (14) George Wall (9)

