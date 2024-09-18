Key Takeaways Manchester City fans drown out the Champions League anthem with boos and whistles whenever it plays inside the Etihad Stadium.

There has been long-standing tension between the English club and UEFA, the governing body of European football.

Numerous incidents have led to the ill-feeling Man City supporters hold towards UEFA, with some dating back to 2011.

Manchester City enter the 2024/25 Champions League season with hopes of regaining the trophy they surrendered to Real Madrid last time out. The Citizens face a tough opening match against Serie A champions Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium.

One thing that will become immediately apparent to neutral viewers ahead of kick-off between the English and Italian champions is that Man City fans aren't overly keen on the famous Champions League anthem. The tune that belts out while players line up is often met with a chorus of jeers inside the Citizens' home. View the video below:

The one-time winners are often in contention to lift the trophy towards the end of the campaign, meaning the anthem is regularly played inside the stadium, and the new format only increases the frequency. It's become an accepted trope on Champions League nights on the blue side of Manchester for well over a decade now - but why?

Dislike For the Anthem is Long-Standing

The first issue arose in the 2011/12 campaign

To understand why Man City fans opt to drown out the Champions League song - which has been altered for the 2024/25 season - we have to go all the way back to the 2011/12 campaign. A European trip to Porto sparked the long-standing fracture between UEFA and Man City supporters.

Visiting the Estadio do Dragao should have been a monumental occasion for a club at the beginning of their rise to the top. However, Italian striker Mario Balotelli was on the receiving end of racial abuse from sections of the home crowd. This is where the jeers for the competition's anthem began.

While the Portuguese outfit were fined €20,000 for the abuse directed towards Balotelli, there was yet more controversy when the Citizens travelled to the country just one month later. After dropping down to the Europa League, the English side went to Sporting CP and were fined €30,000 for returning to the pitch 30 seconds late for the second-half.

This is where the animosity between Man City and UEFA began, but there have been several notable incidents since.

Further Tension Between Club and Organisation

UEFA prevented City fans from attending an away game

City were slapped with a £49 million fine and forced to name a reduced Champions League squad after being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations in 2014. This is what ramped up the ill-feeling from supporters towards the governing body.

Things only intensified one year later, as City were drawn in the same group as CSKA Moscow, who had their stadium closed for repeated racial abuse by their supporters. When it came time for the teams to meet in Russia, Sky Blue fans were banned from making the trip despite some having already purchased tickets and paid for accommodation. Vincent Kompany ranted about the decision by UEFA, saying (via BBC Sport):

"Why the hell do we not have any fans here? What have our fans done wrong? There's no fairness in it. You say no fans, all of a sudden you turn up and the team who has no fans is Man City. So who's getting punished? Who's being done for racism, Man City or Moscow?"

City fans turned up in the Russian capital anyway and there was trouble with the CSKA supporters, who were then allowed in the stadium wearing different colours. Yaya Toure - Man City captain at the time - stated his anger at the situation, as he said (per The Guardian):

"I'm very, very disappointed about what those fans have done today and I think UEFA have to take action because players with the same colour of skin will always be in the same position. For me, as captain, I was wearing an armband which said 'No to racism' and I was totally disappointed. "I want to see UEFA do something and take some action. We have to be as strong as possible, otherwise they will continue like that."

No action was taken by UEFA. A similar occurrence took place in 2016 as Citizens fans decided not to travel to Dynamo Kyiv as the Ukrainian outfit were serving a stadium ban. However, UEFA overturned the suspension just three weeks before the English side were scheduled to visit in the Champions League. It was then too late for fans to get to the game.

What Pep Guardiola Has Said

The City manager has certainly noticed the loud boos

Current Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, has spoken out about his club's supporters booing the anthem. The Catalan-born manager said (per The Independent): "I think the last time there were less boos. My feeling is now that people are starting to enjoy this competition. They are feeling like we can do it together."

Despite the ex-Barcelona manager's belief that the feeling among the fan base was changing, a UEFA investigation into Man City has only made matters worse. In 2019, the investigation kicked off as it was again believed that FFP breaches had occurred.