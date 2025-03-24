Manchester City stars have reportedly been 'privately worried' about teammate Phil Foden throughout the course of the 24-year-old's tricky campaign. The 24-year-old was pivotal in his side winning a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last season and was named the PFA Player of the Year as a result of his efforts.

However, Foden has struggled to put in anywhere near the same performances this term and, at times, has looked uninterested and frustrated on the pitch following what was a difficult Euro 2024, where he was targeted by fans and the media. It has now been revealed what the thoughts are of those inside the City dressing room and what they have noticed about their star man.

Related Cesc Fabregas’s ‘Brutally Honest’ Phil Foden Verdict From Euro 2024 The reigning Premier League Player of the Year has gone 20 England caps without a goal contribution.

Manchester City Stars Worried By Foden and Noticeable 'Weight Loss'

It has been claimed that Foden could be impacted by the 'out of control' criticism on social media