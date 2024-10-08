Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League over Associated Party Transactions (APT) could spell trouble for their rivals. An arbitration panel has ruled that certain Premier League regulations concerning commercial agreements are "unlawful," which could weaken the case against City and impact how similar deals are regulated across the league.

Earlier this year, City launched a legal challenge - the first in a series of cases pitting the four-time Premier League champions against the establishment. Although they secured a victory in this instance, it is unrelated to their ongoing dispute with the Premier League concerning 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

This case instead focused on the APT regulations introduced after the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s majority takeover of Newcastle United in October 2021. These rules were implemented to prevent club owners from using related sponsors to inject funds exceeding fair market value, a tactic that could be used to bypass Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Related Premier League APT Rules Explained The controversial rules have been in place since 2021 and are the subject of a legal battle launched by Manchester City.

The Cityzens, with strong ties to the UAE, argued that the APT rules were anti-competitive - and won, as the panel deemed parts of these regulations "unlawful." The club had two deals blocked and can now claim damages, as can any other team affected. It's a major victory for clubs like Newcastle and City, but for those without wealthy Middle Eastern connections, it could pose greater challenges.

Why Ruling Could be a blow for Arsenal and Liverpool

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs frustrated with the Premier League's APT rules being declared unlawful. In contrast, Newcastle, Everton, and Nottingham Forest backed Man City's stance, revealing a split among clubs at the boardroom level.

Arsenal and Liverpool provided evidence supporting the Premier League, while Newcastle and Chelsea did the same for City. The reasons for Arsenal, Liverpool, and other clubs' concerns are clear: while their wealthy American owners lack ties to state-backed sponsors, Newcastle and City have those connections. If the current APT rules are changed or relaxed, clubs with such links could secure inflated sponsorship deals, leaving them and many other teams in their tracks and at a competitive disadvantage.

Another key factor likely to drive a rule change is Man City's argument that shareholder loans should be treated the same as owner-linked sponsorships. These loans, often interest-free with flexible terms, come from club owners via shareholders but currently fall outside APT and PSR regulations.

This poses a problem for Arsenal and Liverpool, as both rely on millions in such loans, while Newcastle and City have none. If these loans are included in future regulations, it could force the Reds and Gunners to limit spending and potentially sell players. Although a small part of the case, this issue could have major consequences for their financial outlook.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of £4.8bn borrowed across the Premier League, £1.9bn comes from shareholder loans, with Everton’s £451m the largest of these. Two other clubs who most significantly benefit from these “soft loans” are Brighton (£373m) and Arsenal (£259m).

Related How Much Money Every Premier League Club is in Debt to Their Owners 13 Premier League clubs owe money to their owners, including Arsenal and Chelsea who both owe large sums.

What the Premier League Has Said on the Matter

They have insisted it still doesn't give clubs free reign over lucrative deals

The Premier League maintains that the "majority" of Manchester City's legal challenge to its commercial deal rules has failed, despite City's claim of victory. The league argues that while the panel's ruling requires some rule amendments, it does not call for a complete overhaul, which would allow clubs to bypass regulations.

The Premier League emphasized that the panel agreed with its stance that transactions clearly above fair market value would distort competition. It also rejected City's argument that the rules discriminated against clubs with Gulf-based ownership. In conclusion, the Premier League stated that apart from the two changes identified by the panel, its rulebook remains compliant with competition and public law standards.

Related Premier League Set to Trial New Financial System The Premier League are set to trial a new financial system as they aim to create a more competitive division while ensuring clubs are sustainable.

What it Means For City's 115 Charges

Though unrelated, it undermines the Premier League

This is just the first major legal battle Manchester City has with the Premier League. A hearing on whether City has breached 115 PSR regulations is currently in its third week of what’s expected to be a 10-week process, with a verdict due in 2025. Though unrelated, this case could expose weaknesses in the current rules and potentially undermine the entire regulatory framework.

“It creates a level of insecurity over the establishment of any rules that the Premier League have been applying over the last 30 years,” football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson told 'i'. “I find it deeply concerning, because the law is one thing, but the fabric of competition is another.