Highlights Manchester United have been known as the Red Devils since the middle of the 20th century.

The nickname came after manager Sir Matt Busby wanted a more intimidating moniker.

Busby took inspiration from rugby team Salford, who were dubbed 'Les Diables Rouges.'

Manchester United have had a lot of nicknames throughout the club's long history. Before its rebranding, the club was once known as the 'Heathens,' which came from the fact that before 1902 they were called Newton Heath. After the name change at the start of the 20th century, there was just United, before 'the Busby Babes' were born.

The group of youngsters, who consisted of players of a similar mold to recent signing Leny Yoro, revolutionised English football before the tragic Munich Air Disaster in 1958. Given the legacy the 'Babes' left, manager Sir Matt Busby decided that a new nickname was required and took inspiration from a rugby team in Salford to come up with the moniker 'the Red Devils'.

The Origins of the Red Devils

Busby wanted a more intimidating nickname

When deciding that it was time to put the Busby Babes to rest after many of his young squad lost their lives on the fateful February day, the Scottish manager was keen to incorporate a label that was much more intimidating to opponents than the rather innocent branding that had been before.

With that in mind, Busby came across English rugby side Salford, which is across the border from where Old Trafford is located. They had famously been on a tour of France in the 1930s and also wore red like United. As for where the inspiration for the name came from, it was actually from the French Press, who had dubbed the group 'Les Diables Rouges.'

In English, the phrase translates to the Red Devils and upon hearing that, the legendary Busby was hooked. He quickly began making sure that the image of the devil appeared on both matchday programmes and scarves. And thus, the Red Devils were born as the club were about to head into the most successful period of its history up until that point.

When Man United Added A Devil To Their Badge

The Devil was added to the badge in 1973

United have gone through several badges in their history, including early designs that were inspired by the Lancashire coat of arms and included the motto 'Concilio et Labore,' meaning 'Wisdom and Effort.' It wasn't until 1960 that the badge design looked remotely similar to what it is today, which consisted of a more rounded shape, a merchant ship at the top of the emblem, roses on either side and three stripes in the centre to represent the three rivers of Manchester; Irk, Irwell and Medlock.

The colour scheme was changed in 1970 to include the red and yellow pattern that is embroidered on the kits today. The roses were also replaced by two footballs. However, it wasn't until 1973 that the devil was included, replacing the three stripes in the middle of the badge.

Since 1973, there has only been one other redesign, where the words football club were removed from the badge to just read 'Manchester United.'