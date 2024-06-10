Highlights Manchester United's decision on Erik ten Hag's future is taking longer due to a complex review process.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed some of the key factors behind the extended end-of-season review.

The Red Devils are not rushing the decision, with executive meetings and board approval involved in the decision-making.

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United has been hanging in the balance for several weeks now, with nobody sure whether the Dutchman will be sitting in the Old Trafford dugout for the first game of the 2024-25 season. A decision was expected to be made shortly after the FA Cup final, but that didn't materialise - and the reasons why have now been revealed.

The Red Devils were triumphant at Wembley against neighbours Manchester City on May 25 as they ended an underwhelming campaign with silverware. Despite getting their hands on the prestigious trophy, United finished in their lowest-ever Premier League position (8th) with a negative goal difference and question marks have surrounded Ten Hag's future since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished on a negative goal difference in the Premier League for the first time ever during the 2023-24 campaign (-1).

There are several factors contributing to the slow decision-making process, as journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

"The Manchester United Review process is still ongoing, and Ten Hag has largely been in the dark over the last few weeks."

Why Man Utd Still Haven't Made a Decision

Ten Hag's position at the club is still at risk

It was known that an end-of-season review would take place after the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign as the English giants begin a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS steering the football operations. However, Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

"Part of the reason why it's taken longer than maybe some people expected is because it's a complex review process, with all sides being considered. Ten Hag is not just being reviewed on the highs and the lows of last season, such as the lowest ever Premier League finish and winning the FA Cup on the final game of the season."

Jacobs added: "The Ratcliffe-led new sporting department are also projecting their new model and working out whether, regardless of the highs and lows of last season, Ten Hag is the right person to thrive under what will be going forward is a very different sporting strategy."

It also has to be considered that in the event of the 53-year-old's dismissal, the appropriate replacement will need to be lined up. Jacobs continued: "Manchester United have to do normal succession planning, and it's wrong to think that they're going behind Ten Hag's back, speaking to various names to see whether or not they're right for Manchester United. That's just part of the review process.

"And if you're considering making a change, whether you make one or not, you also have to understand who else is out there in the market and speak to them. And that's why Manchester United have taken meetings with other prospective managers as well, including Thomas Tuchel, who it's not thought now is in the process to potentially replace Eric ten Hag."

Internal Review Still Ongoing

The club don't want to make rash decision

Providing details about the length of the process as the Red Devils continue to take their time, Jacobs said:

"So it's not just an overnight decision. It requires a mixture of executive meetings, data, speaking to people from within the club, board approval, travel. And when you add all of that up, that's why we still don't have an answer yet."

Thomas Tuchel was recently ruled out as a potential successor to Ten Hag after holding talks with the club's hierarchy. The ex-Bayern Munich boss looked to be one of the front-runners for the role, but is no longer expected to be in the running if Ten Hag leaves. Some expect the decision to come in the next week, while Jacobs maintains: "Sources at Manchester United are adamant they don't want to put a specific day or timescale on it."