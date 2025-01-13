Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has revealed the reason why both Manchester United and Chelsea chose to turn down Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk prior to his move to Anfield. The Dutchman has been an absolute revelation since arriving on Merseyside in 2018 and has transformed himself into one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

While he has helped Liverpool return to their former glory both in Europe and domestically, both United and Chelsea have continued to lose their status among the elite after years of decline and struggle. Things could have been very different if they had chosen to take a gamble on Van Dijk, but Nevin has explained why that never happened.

Nevin Claims United and Chelsea Didn't Want to Sign Players From Celtic

The former Chelsea player also stated that both clubs though Van Dijk made too many mistakes

Speaking to Grosvenor Sports, as per GOAL, Nevin, a former Blue himself, explained that neither of the English giants weren't convinced by the centre-half and that they didn't want to sign a player from the Scottish leagues. He also claimed that both sides felt as though Van Dijk made too many mistakes, though the 61-year-old believes that this was only because Van Dijk was bored during games:

"When it comes to Premier League clubs being unsure over signing players from Scotland, I remember being told by Manchester United and Chelsea that Virgil van Dijk made too many mistakes – but that’s because he was bored. "Can you imagine how different things might have been if David Moyes had signed Virgil van Dijk? He ended up at Southampton and then Liverpool but teams didn’t want to pay the £10 million when he was at Celtic. Big money moves from Scotland to England are rare because teams are sceptical."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk played 115 games for Celtic between 2013 and 2015.

In the end, Van Dijk would make the move to Southampton, where he proved he could hang in English football. His impressive displays at St Mary's convinced Jurgen Klopp to splash £75 million on the defender and the rest, as they say, is history.

