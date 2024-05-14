Highlights Manchester United will not qualify for a place in Europe next season via their Premier League position unless they move up the table in the final two league games.

United are currently eighth and if they stay there, they will need to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to get into the Europa League.

If United finish seventh and lose the FA Cup final they will face a play-off to get into the Conference League.

Not many Manchester United fans would have been surprised to see Erik ten Hag's team suffer defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners' last victory at Old Trafford in front of supporters may have come in 2006 but the gap in quality between the two teams is as vast as it has been in decades and United were always going to be up against it to keep that run going.

The loss leaves United in eighth position in the table, on just 54 points with two matches remaining. Ten Hag's men welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Wednesday before rounding off their league campaign away to Brighton on Sunday.

United have never finished lower than seventh in the Premier League, doing so in the 2013-14 campaign, while they must beat both Newcastle and Brighton to avoid ending the campaign with their lowest points tally in Premier League history. United ended the 2021-22 campaign on 58 points.

Where United Stand With European Qualification

Conference League could be on the cards

Given the size of the rebuild on INEOS's hands, it is debatable whether qualifying to play in Europe would be in United's best interests. It became clear a long time ago that United wouldn't be competing in the Champions League next season, while Europa League qualification via their league position is also highly unlikely.

United will qualify for the Europa League if they win the FA Cup final against Manchester City, irrespective of their final league position, but that is improbable given the gulf in class between the two sides, and a defeat at Wembley may leave the Europa Conference League as their only chance of competing in Europe next term.

England are only given one spot in the Conference League play-off round, and that is awarded to the team that wins the Carabao Cup. However, because Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and have qualified for the Champions League through their league position, the Conference League spot will instead go to the highest-finishing Premier League team that will not be competing in either the Champions League or Europa League.

If United lose the FA Cup final, the teams finishing in fifth and sixth in the Premier League will qualify for the Europa League, while the team that finishes in seventh will make it into the Conference League play-off round.

Villa Experienced Same Situation

Emery's side also finished seventh

The same situation materialised last season, with City and United sharing the domestic cups and qualifying for the Champions League, meaning Aston Villa made it into the Conference League play-off round as a result of their seventh-placed finish. Villa beat Scottish side Hibernian 8-0 on aggregate to make it into the group stage of the tournament.

United currently trail Newcastle and Chelsea, in sixth and seventh place respectively, by three points and must overhaul one of them to make it into the Conference League play-offs. If they overhaul both of them and finish sixth, United will qualify for the Europa League, regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final.

Newcastle head to Brentford on the final day of the season, while Chelsea's remaining games are away to Brighton and at home to Bournemouth.