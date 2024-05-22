Highlights Dan Ashworth is reported to have accidentally informed Newcastle that Manchester United were negotiating with him via email.

United want to make Ashworth their new sporting director but are yet to reach an agreement with Newcastle over his release.

Ashworth opted to take his current employers to an arbitration in a bid to force through his exit, and that is due to begin this week.

Manchester United are facing a possible investigation over their pursuit of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, according to reports. United made Ashworth their top target for the sporting director position at Old Trafford but an agreement is yet to be reached, with Newcastle demanding a significant fee for the 53-year-old who joined the Magpies two years ago.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Ashworth may have accidentally landed his potential new club in hot water, by sending an email to a Newcastle United email address that revealed he was being tapped up by the Red Devils' new CEO Omar Berrada.

Berrada and Ashworth's Email Exchange

Pair communicated in February

It is claimed that Ashworth and Berrada engaged in an email exchange in February, with the Newcastle man making it clear that he wanted to move to Old Trafford. However, as well as replying to Berrada, he also replied to his Newcastle email address, alerting his current employers to the secret negotiations. At this point, United had not informed Newcastle of their interest in Ashworth.

Berrada himself is not yet an official United employee, having been placed on gardening leave by Manchester City after agreeing to join the Premier League champions' rivals, so he too may well have breached the terms of his City contract by communicating with Ashworth.

Ashworth decided to take Newcastle to an arbitration in a bid to force through his move to Manchester, but The Times reports that the email exchange with Berrada could work in Newcastle's favour in the case, which is due to begin at the end of May.

The Times also say that United have offered Newcastle a £2.5 million fee for Ashworth - significantly lower than the reported £4 million fee that Newcastle paid to take Ashworth from Brighton in 2022. The Magpies supposedly want a figure in the region of £10 million to allow Ashworth to join the Old Trafford club.

What Ratcliffe Said About Ashworth Situation

"That's not the way the UK works"

United's new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, voiced his frustration at Newcastle's reluctance to allow Ashworth to leave the club. Speaking in February, he said: "I think it’s a bit silly, personally. What I do think is completely absurd is suggesting a man who is really good at his job sits in his garden for one and a half years.

"We had a very grown-up conversation with City about Omar Berrada. When things got done, we sorted it out very amicably. They could see why he wanted to take that challenge. You look at Pep (Guardiola) when he’s done with one of his footballers - he doesn’t want them to sit in the garden for one and a half years. He doesn’t do that. That’s not the way the UK works, or the law works."