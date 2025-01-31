Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United and Crystal Palace, led by the wily Oliver Glasner, are preparing to go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend – but United Kingdom-based fans will not be able to tune in.

Last time out in the league, the 20-time English champions – who have now emerged victors in five of their last six outings in all competitions – oversaw a 1-0 victory over Fulham with defender Lisandro Martinez scoring the all-important winner.

Elsewhere, the south Londoners fell to a 2-1 defeat to fellow capital club Brentford on Sunday, bringing their six-match unbeaten streak to an end in the process. With 23 games gone, the Eagles are sitting 13th in the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season, Manchester United spent Christmas Day in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1989.

Fresh off a 2-0 win against FCSB in the Europa League, Amorim and his entourage will be looking to gain momentum heading into this weekend’s intense affair, while Glasner’s men will be hoping to re-find their groove against a fragile Red Devils.

Despite starting at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, a typically legitimate spot for televised fixtures, fans in the UK will not be able to watch Sunday’s match-up as it hasn’t been picked for TV broadcast. Arsenal vs Manchester City and Brentford’s match against Tottenham Hotspur will be shown instead.

But why is that? Per talkSPORT, the reason it will not be shown to those in the UK is because the game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace was, instead of their now-Sunday spot, initially scheduled for a 15:00 (GMT) kick-off on Saturday 1 February.

Close

As the Old Trafford-based affair was not originally picked to be screened, broadcasters can’t now go back on their scheduling, which means it will not be on TV. The game had to be moved because of Manchester United’s commitments in the Europa League.

As alluded to, Amorim’s side were in Romania on Thursday night to face FCSB in their final match of Europe’s second tier competition’s league phase. By virtue of playing on away soil, they have been given the extra day to rest and recuperate ahead of their forthcoming test against the Eagles.

This Sunday, on Manchester United territory, is a must-win fixture for both the Red Devils and Crystal Palace – who reside in 12th and 13th, respectively – given that all 20 clubs are now entering the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.