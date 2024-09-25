Manchester United moved away from the idea of signing former Brentford talisman Ivan Toney because - despite admiring his impressive goalscoring rate - he did not press opposition defenders with enough energy, according to a report from ESPN.

Northampton-born Toney flirted with the idea of a move to the Red Devils over the summer transfer window but opted for a change in lifestyle instead, moving to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, in a deal worth £40 million.

In his first two outings for his new employers, the six-cap Englishman has scored twice and recorded the solitary assist as he settles into top flight life in the Middle East, perhaps leaving the Old Trafford outfit with a feeling of regret.

Concern That Toney Wasn't the Right Profile

Ten Hag and Co snared Zirkzee, for £36.5m

Toney did have the chance to remain in the English top tier, with Manchester United’s admiration for his goalscoring exploits emerging during his days in the Championship with Brentford. A return of 72 goals and 23 assists in his 141-game Bees career meant that a high-profile move was inevitable, but he moved to the riches of Saudi Arabia rather than continuing to ply his trade in Europe.

Elsewhere, instead of splashing the cash on Toney, Manchester United’s higher-ups opted for a cheaper, and younger, option in Joshua Zirkzee, snaring the Dutchman’s signature in a move worth £36.5 million.

Before signing the 23-year-old, though, a move for Toney looked to be the preferred option, with reports suggesting near the end of the window that the 20-time English champions were ‘in talks’ over hijacking Chelsea’s deal for the centre-forward.

A reliable goalscorer who is Premier League-proven, combined with his reported desire to ‘play for a big club and fight for trophies', and a summer switch for the Englishman looked likely to happen. However, he was ruled out of the running by Erik ten Hag and his entourage as he didn’t fit the profile of striker that the ex-Ajax boss desired. Zirkzee, you’d assume, does.

Despite being impressed with his ability to find the back of the net, ESPN have reported that Ten Hag disqualified Toney from his striker shortlist as he didn't press defenders energetically enough.

Ivan Toney - Premier League Statistics Appearances 85 Goals 36 Assists 11 Goals per match 0.42 Shots 233 Shots on target (accuracy %) 94 (40%) Big chances missed 33

Man Utd’s Woes In Front of Goal Continue

Most big chances missed in the Premier League

What has been apparent in recent seasons is that Manchester United have struggled to score a glut of goals like their Premier League rivals – most notably, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

So far in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Ten Hag’s men have notched just five goals – with three of them coming against Southampton at St. Mary’s and one apiece against Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have missed the most big chances in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season (17).

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, for reference, have registered the same number of strikes thus far, proving they have an issue to fix to be serious contenders for top four credentials. Their woes in front of goal do make you wonder whether things would have been different with the former Newcastle United man leading the line. Rasmus Hojlund returning to the fold, however, could alleviate their problems.