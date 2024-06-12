Highlights Manchester United made the decision to keep Erik ten Hag after an end-of-season review.

Ten Hag's trophy record and his commitment to developing young players were key factors in the decision.

United are now in talks to extend the Dutchman's contract beyond 2025, when it is currently due to expire.

Erik ten Hag's trophy record since joining Manchester United was a factor in the club's decision to keep the manager at Old Trafford. The last few weeks have been dominated by speculation surrounding Ten Hag's future after he presided over a hugely disappointing season for United.

The Red Devils ended the season in eighth place in the Premier League - their lowest finish since the top flight's 1992 rebrand - but produced a surprise in their final game of the campaign, beating champions Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

The FA Cup is the second trophy Ten Hag has won since becoming United manager two years ago, having also hoisted the League Cup in 2023. Prior to Ten Hag's arrival in Manchester, United had gone five seasons without silverware.

The Factors Behind United's Decision

Commitment to youth and trophy record key

United conducted a rigorous post-season review off the back of the FA Cup final, and there were 17 days between the win over City and the emergence of news that Ten Hag will stay at the club. Although Ten Hag's ability to win silverware was a key consideration in United's decision-making process, the club also considered other factors.

There is recognition from INEOS, United's minority shareholders and sporting kingmakers, that Ten Hag has played a key role in the development of young players since he arrived at the club. Nineteen-year-olds Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have both become fully fledged first-team players under the 54-year-old and scored the decisive goals in the win over City at Wembley.

United and Ten Hag in Talks Over New Contract

Manager's current deal expires in 2025

The Manchester Evening News reports that there was also recognition from INEOS officials that Ten Hag had to operate with one hand tied behind his back for much of the season due to the squad's persistent injury problems. United contended with more separate injuries (45) than any other team in the Premier League over the course of the season, with key players like Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw absent for large periods.

Ten Hag's recruitment has been questioned by many United fans, with the decision to sign Antony for over £80 million regularly used as a stick to beat him with, but United's board is said to be satisfied with the signings made last summer.

Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund each arrived for significant fees, and while there have been encouraging signs from Onana and Hojlund, Mount was among the players to struggle with his fitness, featuring for just 756 minutes in all competitions over the course of the season.

United have now opened talks with Ten Hag over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in 2025.