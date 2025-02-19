Summary United struggles to secure reliable number nines since Ferguson left in 2013 has been a repeat problem.

An overlooked opportunity for Harry Kane for Rasmus Hojlund has backfired.

Decision-making is flawed, as Hojlund underperforms while Kane excels at Bayern.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure ended in 2013, Manchester United have struggled to navigate the transfer market effectively in their quest to reclaim past glory. One of their biggest challenges in recent years has been securing a reliable number nine.

Historically, the Red Devils always had a prolific striker leading the line - whether it was Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, or Dwight Yorke. However, recent options like Anthony Martial and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to meet expectations, leaving the club frustrated in their search for a top-class forward.

Surprisingly, United overlooked a golden opportunity in 2023 when Harry Kane was set to leave Tottenham. A proven Premier League marksman with 213 goals, Kane was exactly what United needed - and still need. Yet, instead of pursuing him, they opted for Rasmus Hojlund in a £72 million deal. Now, a former coach has shed light on why that decision was made.

Benni McCarthy Reveals Why United Ended Pursuit of Harry Kane

He was the "complete package", but Red Devils didn't see him that way

After whispers of Man United interest, Kane ended up sealing a stunning £100million move from Spurs to Bayern Munich. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Benni McCarthy - who worked under Erik ten Hag as a first-team coach between 2022 and 2024 - revealed:

"Harry Kane, for me, was the complete package. But unfortunately, the club didn't see it that way. "They looked at it as Hojlund, in the long run, would be a more prized asset than investing in both Rasmus and Kane. So we stopped pursuing Kane, and we ended up getting just Rasmus."

Since parting ways with the club last year, McCarthy has peeled back the curtain on a number of issues within the Red Devils' inner workings. He previously revealed that he felt Ten Hag would pick players purely on favouritism, while South Africa's retired all-time top goalscorer also criticised his former bosses' 'lack of passion'.

It's evident that the club's decision-making, from top to bottom, is deeply flawed. If proof was ever needed, the stark contrast between Hojlund's form at United and Kane's success at Bayern Munich speaks for itself.

Rasmus Hojlund's Dismal Form Continues

The Dane looks increasingly unable to lead the line

Hojlund hasn’t been the same predator in front of goal since his debut season saw him bag 17 goals across all competitions. This term, he’s managed just seven in 32 appearances, and the patience of United fans is wearing thin. While some may point to a lack of service as an easy excuse, that argument holds as much water as the Old Trafford roof - especially when you see how Kane has been thriving in Germany, doing it all himself at times.

The numbers don’t lie, and the stats below paint a brutal picture: no matter the circumstances, United have played themselves by believing the Denmark international could outshine Kane. Since moving to Bayern, the England captain has rattled in 73 goals in 76 games, proving beyond doubt that he remains one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.

One of Manchester United’s biggest blind spots - one they seem oblivious to - is their obsession with chasing tomorrow while neglecting today. Year after year, they throw fortunes at unproven prospects like Hojlund, Zirkzee, and Leny Yoro, only to find themselves running in circles rather than breaking new ground.

For a club of their stature, the focus should be on the present, not on endless “transition periods” that go nowhere fast. And, despite splashing over £100 million on their attack in the last two years, they’re once again preparing to wade into the transfer waters in search of another number nine this summer - ironic, given they had a clear runway to sign Kane in 2023 but chose to look the other way.

