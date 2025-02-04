After previously demonstrating a willingness to spend heavily in past transfer windows, Manchester United took a more measured approach during Ruben Amorim's first chance to reshape the squad this winter. With just £30 million spent - alongside a modest compensation fee - on bringing in Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Arsenal prospect Ayden Heaven, there was a strong sense that the club would look to strengthen their attacking options.

So far this season, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have managed only five Premier League goals between them. For a Red Devils side hurtling toward what projections suggest could be their worst-ever league finish, such an ineffective frontline is virtually unheard of at Old Trafford.

Reports linked United with Christopher Nkunku and Mathys Tel - one of the most promising young talents in world football - but neither deal came to fruition, leaving Amorim without reinforcements upfront. However, there seems to be a clear reason behind the club’s reluctance.

Why Man United Didn't Sign A New Striker

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. are looking ahead to the summer

Per GOAL, Man United are understood to be happy with the business they've done after bringing in talented, young stars and avoiding paying out high fees. The Red Devils were unwilling to take any expensive risks or be reckless in the January window, which should therefore leave them in a stronger position for when the summer transfer window opens.

United are also working under financial constraints due to PSR limits and were not willing to sacrifice long-term aims for short-term gains. But this isn't to say the club didn't dip their toes in the market to get a quote or two on potential attacking reinforcements.

Before Mathys Tel completed a loan move to Tottenham, the Red Devils had reportedly had interest in the 19-year-old before they balked at Bayern Munich wanting a £5m loan fee with no option to buy clause attached.

In the end, United's attacking unit saw more outgoings than incomings, as both Antony - who produced a Man of the Match performance for his new club - and Marcus Rashford secured loan moves to Real Betis and Aston Villa, respectively. But there's no doubt that the summer will prove more successful for the Red Devils as they look to give Amorim a squad more attuned to his philosophy.